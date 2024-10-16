Best car polishes 2024: the best ways to remove scratches and swirls

Taking care of your car’s paintwork not only keeps it looking good, but it also helps to preserve it for longer. Step one is always ensuring it’s kept clean, for which you’ll need some car shampoo. Step two is using a good quality car polish – and here we’ll help you choose the best.

During the course of everyday driving, paintwork suffers through the ravages of sunlight, tiny grit in car-cleaning cloths or poorly-maintained drive-through car washes. Perhaps you live in a park of the country with tight lanes and the sharp ends of overgrown branches.

Help is at hand, because a good car polish can bring your car's paintwork back to life. It revitalises the paint, removes fading, surface marks and imperfections, leaving it ready to be protected again with a quality wax or sealant.