Best snow foam lances 2024: which snow foam guns are best?

The Autoglym bottle and nozzle feels reassuringly heavy duty, with brass fixings and a spring-loaded adaptor for Karcher K Series pressure washers; though it also fits a wide variety of other pressure washers. The spring-release adaptor made the Autoglym assembly a doddle to fit to our Karcher, and it’s also easy to fill thanks to the bottle’s wide neck and clear measurement lines. When attached, the snow foam gun rotates on that adaptor joint so that it stays level, which is a neat trick.

The bottle’s nozzle doesn’t do anything dramatically different to many others here. It provides an adjustable spray which ranges from a fan to a high pressure jet, but it foamed up the shampoo brilliantly for a really long-lasting foam. It didn’t go through as much snow foam solution as others here to achieve that, either, meaning it can make the most of your snow foam solution. That could help to offset the cost, because it’s not cheap - but it’s really effective and was the easiest to use of all our guns.

2. Qooltek Adjustable Foam Cannon - best budget snow foam lance

What Car? rating 4/5