Cupra Tavascan long-term test

The alloy wheels, badges, seats, dashboard, steering wheel, doors… all of these areas of my car glow with the rich colour of copper, like something out of a steampunk fantasy. Okay, some of it is actually copper-coloured plastic, but it makes the car look classy and significantly more striking than the Volkswagen ID 5 with which it shares its basic shape and underpinnings. That’s one of the reasons why I chose the Tavascan over any of its stablemates, including the reborn Ford Capri.

Like the ID 5, the Tavascan has a dramatic, coupé-like curve to its roofline, while still leaving plenty of head room for occupants inside. You get a choice of four versions: V1 and V2, with a 282bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels, or VZ1 and VZ2, with two motors, 335bhp and four-wheel drive. My V2 example provides such lively performance that I don’t regret the decision not to go for a higher-powered version.