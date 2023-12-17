LATEST DEALS:

Home
Video
WATCH: New Tesla Model 3 vs new Volkswagen ID 7 vs new BYD Seal
video

WATCH: New Tesla Model 3 vs new Volkswagen ID 7 vs new BYD Seal

Tesla has refreshed its Model 3 saloon in an effort to keep it on top of the executive car class, but are the changes far-reaching enough to see off two all-new rivals?...

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Tesla Model 3 review >>

Volkswagen ID 7 review >>

BYD Seal review >>

Electric carsVideo-electric-hybrid
Top 10s >
Best ofBest electric cars 2022

Best electric cars 2023

Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?

Long term tests >
FeatureJim with Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megane E-Tech long-term test

Renault's latest Megane has gone electric and adopted trendy SUV styling, but what it's like to live with? We're finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 4 and Tesla Model 3 driving - fronts

New MG 4 Extended Range vs Tesla Model 3

The new MG 4 Extended Range costs thousands less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, yet has a longer official range. Is that game over for the Tesla?

News and advice
Top 10 used electric cars
Best of

Top 10 used electric cars

Used Car of the Year 2024 - Tesla Model 3
Awards

Used Car of the Year Awards: Electric cars

Tesla Model 3 2024 facelift handling front
First drive

New 2024 Tesla Model 3 facelift review

Grey BMW i4 front cornering
Feature

The best electric company cars you can get in the UK

Tesla Model 3 used electric executive car front
Awards

Electric Car Awards 2023: Best used electric executive car

Volkswagen ID 5 2022 charging detail
Slideshow

How to maximise the range of an electric car

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO