Not just another new badge: How Changan stands out

The Deepal S07 is Changan’s opening statement to the UK EV market – and it’s a compelling one. From first glance, it reads as a car designed with purpose. Its crisp lines and coupe-inspired roofline give it presence without posturing, while subtle detailing nods to the Italian design roots.

Inside, the Deepal S07 continues the theme of mature restraint. There’s an emphasis on clear, horizontal surfaces, soft-touch materials, and a focus on calm. The cabin avoids the sensory overload trap of many high-tech newcomers. Instead, you get a clean interface, an intuitive touchscreen, and physical switchgear where it matters – backed by thoughtful touches like a seating position that’s easy on your shoulders on longer drives, and plenty of storage.

Out on the road, the Deepal S07 quickly sets itself apart from the usual EV fare. Of course, it’s quick off the line – as most electric cars are – but it’s the measured throttle mapping and relaxed body control that shine through. Low-speed creep has been tuned to be smooth and predictable, which makes urban traffic less stressful. One-pedal driving is available but not overbearing, and motorway refinement is impressive: the cabin remains hushed at speed.

Driver assistance features are similarly grown-up. Lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control have been honed to reassure the driver, while blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts are tuned to inform, not alarm. These systems feel like the product of a development team that has spent time in real UK conditions – not just virtual simulations.

Charging, too, has been approached with an eye to daily usability. The Deepal S07’s ports are placed for easy kerbside or driveway access, and the navigation system integrates charging stops sensibly. Over-the-air updates ensure the car evolves with time, and pairing your phone is a quick, frustration-free process. For anyone still nervous about switching to electric, it’s a reassuringly complete and polished package.



