Not just another new badge: How Changan stands out
Changan might be new to the UK, but with 30 million vehicles to its name, this well-established brand is poised to take on the establishment...
Look around the UK’s roads today and you’ll spot more unfamiliar badges than ever before. New names – mostly from China – are arriving at pace, many with promises of sharp tech and value-focused pricing. But beneath the surface, the question remains: which of these brands are built to last?
Step forward Changan, a brand with an impressive amount of substance behind its slick designs. This is not some speculative start-up or badge-engineering exercise. Changan has a history dating back to the 19th century, has produced more than 30 million vehicles, and quietly established serious roots in Europe over the past two decades. In Italy, its design studio has been sketching and shaping Changan cars for more than 20 years. In the UK, its R&D team has been tuning cars for our roads since 2010. Add a UK-based parts warehouse and a seven-year manufacturer warranty, and suddenly you’re not looking at an unknown quantity – you’re looking at a global manufacturer with the credibility to back up its ambition.
And it’s not just promises. The Deepal S07, Changan’s sleek all-electric SUV, is already here. And with the Deepal S05 on the way, the brand is clearly laying long-term plans for UK success.
Built on history, not hype
Changan’s story sets it apart. It may be a fresh face in British showrooms, but behind the scenes, this is one of China’s longest-established carmakers, with a product line-up that spans hatchbacks, saloons, SUVs and cutting-edge EVs. Over 30 million customers worldwide have already bought into that experience.
That global scale matters. It brings with it quality control, resilient supply chains, and the R&D muscle to add polish to its cars continuously over the generations. When a manufacturer has delivered that many vehicles, it isn’t working out the basics – it’s iterating on proven foundations. That’s the difference between a car that merely meets emissions and safety standards, and one that feels thoroughly resolved to drive, use and live with.
Crucially, Changan isn’t just leaning on past successes. It’s built meaningful infrastructure in Europe to make sure its vehicles are ready for local roads and drivers. The Turin design studio influences every new model’s form and function. Meanwhile, the British engineering base ensures these cars aren’t simply compliant – they’re enjoyable and intuitive for UK drivers. The steering feel, suspension damping, brake feel and driving tech are all tuned for British roads, whether that’s a tight-turning cul-de-sac or a rain-slicked A-road.
Deepal S07: The EV that proves the point
The Deepal S07 is Changan’s opening statement to the UK EV market – and it’s a compelling one. From first glance, it reads as a car designed with purpose. Its crisp lines and coupe-inspired roofline give it presence without posturing, while subtle detailing nods to the Italian design roots.
Inside, the Deepal S07 continues the theme of mature restraint. There’s an emphasis on clear, horizontal surfaces, soft-touch materials, and a focus on calm. The cabin avoids the sensory overload trap of many high-tech newcomers. Instead, you get a clean interface, an intuitive touchscreen, and physical switchgear where it matters – backed by thoughtful touches like a seating position that’s easy on your shoulders on longer drives, and plenty of storage.
Out on the road, the Deepal S07 quickly sets itself apart from the usual EV fare. Of course, it’s quick off the line – as most electric cars are – but it’s the measured throttle mapping and relaxed body control that shine through. Low-speed creep has been tuned to be smooth and predictable, which makes urban traffic less stressful. One-pedal driving is available but not overbearing, and motorway refinement is impressive: the cabin remains hushed at speed.
Driver assistance features are similarly grown-up. Lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control have been honed to reassure the driver, while blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts are tuned to inform, not alarm. These systems feel like the product of a development team that has spent time in real UK conditions – not just virtual simulations.
Charging, too, has been approached with an eye to daily usability. The Deepal S07’s ports are placed for easy kerbside or driveway access, and the navigation system integrates charging stops sensibly. Over-the-air updates ensure the car evolves with time, and pairing your phone is a quick, frustration-free process. For anyone still nervous about switching to electric, it’s a reassuringly complete and polished package.
Designed for families, developed for daily life
It’s easy to be wowed by horsepower figures or oversized touchscreens, but the Deepal S07’s strengths are in the everyday. The tailgate opens to reveal a wide and flat boot that’s great for pushchairs or sports kit. Back seats are easy to access, whether you’re wrangling toddlers or ferrying adults, and the in-cabin storage is genuinely useful.
On the school run, visibility is excellent, the turning circle is compact enough for narrow roads, and driver assistance systems help without nagging. On a weekend getaway, you’ll appreciate how assured the car feels on the motorway and how little wind noise creeps in. That balance of composure and convenience is rare – especially at this price point.
The technology, too, is expertly implemented. From the AR head-up display that helpfully puts key information in your eyeline, to the clever tilting 15.6” sunflower touchscreen. It feels like a car that’s packed with cutting-edge tech, that actually provides tangible benefits.
And let’s not forget that seven-year warranty. For private buyers, it adds peace of mind and boosts future resale value. For company car drivers or fleet managers, it simplifies cost forecasts and reduces risk. Paired with a UK-based parts centre, it shows that Changan is here to support owners – not just sell to them.
Next up: the Deepal S05 – smaller footprint, same smart thinking
If the Deepal S07 demonstrates Changan’s maturity, the upcoming Deepal S05 reveals its ambition. Designed to slot in just below the Deepal S07 in size, the Deepal S05 promises the same refined driving experience, advanced technology and calm interior design – but in a more compact package ideal for urban users.
It’s not just a scaled-down version either. The Deepal S05 has been developed in tandem with European teams, meaning it should land with all the same carefully tuned driving dynamics and thoughtful feature integration as its bigger sibling. For younger drivers, city-based families or downsizers looking to go electric without compromise, the Deepal S05 looks set to be a smart – and stylish – solution.
It boasts some impressive figures too. Despite being smaller than the Deepal S07 it can tow an impressive 1600kg, so medium-sized caravans should be no issue. DC fast-charging also sees up to 150 miles of range added in 15 minutes, while a standard heat pump helps boost cold weather efficiency.
With so many new names arriving at once, British drivers are right to be cautious. But Changan’s track record, scale, and long-term investment in Europe make a persuasive case. This is a brand that didn’t just spin up overnight to catch the EV wave – it’s one that’s been quietly laying the groundwork for decades.
From its design roots in Turin to its engineering base in the UK, Changan has put in the time and effort to get it right. It has sold more than 30 million cars globally, operates major joint ventures with established brands, and is investing heavily in the future of clean mobility. The Deepal range shows that it can deliver EVs that are not only good value but also good to live with.
Whether you’re a fleet buyer after dependability, a commuter seeking refinement, or a family looking for a stylish step into electric, Changan’s Deepal S07 delivers. And with the Deepal S05 just around the corner, the brand’s UK future looks very bright indeed.