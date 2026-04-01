Best small electric vans 2026, plus the one to avoid – the best working vehicles for green businesses

Kia's first entry into the van market is a sure-fire hit, and such a good all-rounder that we recently named it as our Van of the Year for 2026.

What makes the PV5 Cargo such a successful electric van is that it was always designed to be that way. Unlike lots of other rivals, including some you'll find on this list, the PV5 was never destined to be offered with a variety of power options. And packaging something purely to be electric means you can make the most of the space available. That means you'll find more room to move about the PV5's cabin than you would in rivals. And that when it comes to range, the inclusion of a big battery means the PV5 has one of the longest ranges in the class.

Now, to look at, you might assume that the PV5 would be a better fit among the best medium vans. And while it's true that its sheer size could make that argument, its pricing is firmly rooted in the small van market. Indeed, with just two trims to choose from and two battery options, the line-up is refreshingly simple. And all versions qualify for the Government's Plug-in Van Grant.

Plus, there's Kia's extensive aftercare service to consider, which includes the same seven-year warranty you get with the brand's cars.

“The cab feels more like a modern car than a van, with plenty of tech and space to make long days less of a chore." – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer

Read our full Kia PV5 Cargo review