Best small electric vans 2026, plus the one to avoid – the best working vehicles for green businesses
Britain runs on small vans, and there are now more electric choices than ever before – but which are worth your time, and which are more likely to leave you feeling frustrated?...
If you're a tradesperson who spends most of their time driving in the city, then the chances are that you've thought about running a small electric van. Whether that's because of the potential for low running costs – assuming you have an easy route to charging – or because of increasingly high fees to drive non-electric models through some of the UK's major cities, running an electric van has never been more appealing.
There's also never been more choice, and across a wider array of budgets. And that makes sorting the wheat from the chaff in this increasingly crowded market a difficult task. To help, our expert reviewers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every small electric van on the market, assessing their driver comfort, performance, practicality and costs. And the result of their testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best small electric vans you can buy, as well as the one we'd avoid. You can read more about how we test and rate vans in our feature.
Best small electric vans to buy now – and how to get the best deal
|Make and model
|List price from (excl. VAT)
|Rating
|Used van deals
|Kia PV5 Cargo
|£32,995
|5
|Best used deals
|Renault Kangoo E-Tech
|£27,665
|4
|Best used deals
|Mercedes eCitan
|£32,700
|4
|Best used deals
|Nissan Townstar EV
|£27,995
|4
|Best used deals
|Toyota Proace City Electric
|£30,599
|4
|Best used deals
The best small electric vans for you
The Kia PV5 Cargo is our reigning champion in this market, and our overall Van of the Year for 2026. It combines the prospect of low running costs with excellent carrying capabilities, and a comfortable, driver-focussed cabin.
Another former winner at our Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards, the Renault Kangoo E-Tech offers a good electric range and sprightly performance, plus it's spacious for passengers and cargo alike.
If you want something a little plusher, the Mercedes eCitan has a nicer interior than you'll find on many rivals, and is one of the most comfortable vans in the segment.
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Strengths
- Quiet, comfortable and efficient in real-world use
- Modern design and well-equipped as standard
- Backed by Kia’s seven-year warranty
Weaknesses
- Forward visibility hampered by thick A-pillars
- Tyres struggle to put down power cleanly
- Loading two Euro pallets isn’t straightforward
Kia's first entry into the van market is a sure-fire hit, and such a good all-rounder that we recently named it as our Van of the Year for 2026.
What makes the PV5 Cargo such a successful electric van is that it was always designed to be that way. Unlike lots of other rivals, including some you'll find on this list, the PV5 was never destined to be offered with a variety of power options. And packaging something purely to be electric means you can make the most of the space available. That means you'll find more room to move about the PV5's cabin than you would in rivals. And that when it comes to range, the inclusion of a big battery means the PV5 has one of the longest ranges in the class.
Now, to look at, you might assume that the PV5 would be a better fit among the best medium vans. And while it's true that its sheer size could make that argument, its pricing is firmly rooted in the small van market. Indeed, with just two trims to choose from and two battery options, the line-up is refreshingly simple. And all versions qualify for the Government's Plug-in Van Grant.
Plus, there's Kia's extensive aftercare service to consider, which includes the same seven-year warranty you get with the brand's cars.
“The cab feels more like a modern car than a van, with plenty of tech and space to make long days less of a chore." – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Kia PV5 Cargo review
Strengths
- Good electric range
- Powerful electric motor
- Spacious passenger and load compartments
Weaknesses
- Lacking on some options until crew cab version arrives
- Slightly more expensive than some rivals
A former winner at our Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards, this electric version of the Renault Kangoo remains one of the best choices in the market. It's powered by a single 121bhp motor, which gets its energy from a 45kWh (usable capacity) battery. Officially, the range is pegged at 186 miles, but you're more likely to see around 160 miles in real-world conditions.
With a maximum charging speed of 80kW, topping up the battery from 20-80% could take as little as 40 minutes, but it's worth noting that some rivals, such as the Toyota Proace City Electric, can do the same job in less time because they can charge at faster rates.
Both standard and long-wheelbase versions of the Kangoo E-Tech are offered, and the longest models out-strip rivals including the Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo Electric for load volume. And no matter which version you go for, you can tow a maximum of 1500kg.
“I like the Kangoo's Easy Inside Rack, which allows you to hang items against the inside of the roof for easy storage – it's ideal for ladders or bits of pipe.” – Darren Moss, Deputy Editor
Read our full Renault Kangoo E-Tech review
Strengths
- Quiet and comfortable
- Roomy interior
- High levels of safety
Weaknesses
- Limited equipment on base trim
- More expensive than rivals
Think of the Mercedes eCitan as being like stepping into first class on a flight. That's because while you'll get fundamentally the same flying experience as its badge-engineered siblings – in this case the Renault Kangoo E-Tech and Nissan Townstar EV – it places a greater emphasis on comfort and luxury.
Indeed, thanks to its use of high-quality materials and high-end 7.0in infotainment touchscreen, the interior of the eCitan looks and feels a cut above most small van rivals, especially the Citroen e-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Partner, which feel positively spartan by comparison.
Don't think that the eCitan is all show and no go, either. The eCitan can carry just as much as the regular combustion-engined van, meaning businesses don't have to compromise by going electric. And thanks to a competitive range of up to 174 miles, according to official figures, the eCitan should be able to put in a decent shift before needing to be topped up.
“If you like your tech, consider subscribing to the extra connected services offered through the Mercedes Me app. These let you see the temperature inside your van, or even lock and unlock it remotely from your phone.” – Darren Moss, Deputy Editor
Read our full Mercedes eCitan review
Strengths
- Smart Nissan interior
- Five year standard warranty
- Comfortable and easy to drive
Weaknesses
- Poor screen resolutions
- Only gets full safety systems on top trim
- No fast charging on base models
As you'll have just read, the Nissan Townstar EV is a Mercedes eCitan by another name. And while it trades a few luxury trimmings, it also shaves pounds and pence off the price.
The two models share their 90kWh battery packs and 121bhp motors. The Townstar doesn't feel quick – the 0-60mph sprint takes 14 seconds – but you can get up to motorway speeds without much trouble. Plus, you won't hear much in the way of wind, road or motor noise from inside, thanks to the cab being welll isolated from the world outside.
There's just as much practicality as you'll find in the eCitan and Kangoo, which translates to plenty of room for most use cases. We also like that there's good space for your odds and ends in the front of the Townstar, with a large overhead storage tray and lidded compartment handily situated for your wallet, keys and other detritus.
It's a shame that the interior doesn't feel quite as high-end as some small van rivals, with the grainy resolution of the Townstar's infotainment screen being the biggest drawback.
“The Townstar EV has a comfortable interior, although the seat doesn't slide that far back, so it's worth testing that before you buy if you have really long legs” – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Nissan Townstar EV review
Strengths
- Competitive range and charging performance
- Excellent warranty (up to 10 years)
- Comfortable, refined ride
Weaknesses
- Vague steering at speed
- Dated cab
- Not a van you’ll want to be three-up in
Like some of the other small electric vans on this list, the Toyota Proace City Electric is part of a wider group of badge-engineered models. In this case, it shares its oily components with the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Fiat E-Doblo, Peugeot e-Partner, and Vauxhall Combo Electric.
So why does the Toyota take the higher place on this list? Put simply, it's down to the aftercare package you get, which includes a warranty which could last up to 10 years or 100,000 miles if you get your van serviced at a franchised dealership. That's far above what you'll find on most rivals and makes very good sense for both fleets and owner-drivers.
Elsewhere, the Proace City Electric is competitive rather than class-leading. Its 50kWh battery is officially good for 213 miles between charges, but we'd epxect to see less than 200 miles in real-world driving. That energy is fed to a 134bhp motor which drives the front wheels, delivering sprightly performance. Indeed, the Proace City Electric feels a lot quicker to drive than its official 0-62mph sprint time of 11.7 seconds would suggest.
“Throw the doors open and load it up, and it just works. The Toyota Proace City Electric might not lead the class in any one area, but everything is competitive.” – Phil Huff, Van reviewer
Read our full Toyota Proace City Electric review
Strengths
- List prices undercut rivals
- Good-sized cargo bay
- Impressive official range
Weaknesses
- Dated infotainment system
- Base model is woefully under-equipped
- Towing limits are disappointing
The regular Citroën Berlingo is one of the most popular small van options, so this electric version has the potential to do very well. And like the combustion-engined model the e-Berlingo shares its components with other models from within the mighty Stellantis group of brands. All of that means that many of the strengths outlined in the Toyota Proace City Electric entry above also apply here. Namely, that means the e-Berlingo has a decent glut of power, and that its range, while not class-leading, should be enough for the needs of most people.
We like that the e-Berlingo includes physical controls for its heating system – rather than having you rely solely on prodding an infotainment touchscreen, if your van has one fitted. Speaking of which, entry-level vans get a dock to hold your mobile phone, but the other two models receive a 10in screen that's useful, but not exactly glitzy in terms of graphics.
Depending on which model you choose, the e-Berlingo is capable of hauling up to 781kg, which should be enough for most operators. It can also pull a 750kg trailer, although of course doing so will dent your available range.
“There’s no sacrifice in cargo volume for going electric, but the ë-Berlingo can't take as much weight in the back as the diesel version. Whether the 250kg difference bothers you will depend on your needs.” – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Citroën e-Berlingo review
Strengths
- Competitive cargo volumes
- Impressive maximum payload figures
- Refined ride quality
Weaknesses
- Infotainment system (if fitted) is subpar
- Towing limits are lower than rivals'
- Will get uncomfortable if driving three-up
What sets the Fiat E-Doblo apart from its Stellantis siblings is its price, because it undercuts even the value-oriented Vauxhall Combo Cargo Electric by a small amount. And that makes it a very cost-effective option for cash buyers.
Like its siblings, the E-Doblo is available in multiple lengths, meaning there's likely a version to suit most small businesses. That said, it's a shame that L1 models come with a single side loading door, which could make access to cargo in the rear a little tricky on busy roads. At least the cargo bay is square and well-shaped to accommodate a range of loads – plus, there are plenty of lashing points to secure anything you're carrying down.
In terms of handling, the E-Doblo doesn't shine in the way that the Ford Transit Courier does. This isn't an engaging van to drive quickly, but it's drama-free, and the ride when you're driving without any load in the rear is smooth and comfortable.
“I don't think Fiat’s reputation for unreliability should concern potential E-Doblo buyers. It's built on the same production line as the Peugeot Partner and is good enough that Toyota gives its version a 10-year warranty.” – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Fiat e-Doblo review
Strengths
- Competitive cargo volumes
- Impressive maximum payload figures
- Refined ride quality
Weaknesses
- Infotainment system (if fitted) is subpar
- Towing limits are low compared with rivals'
- Will get uncomfortable if driving three-up
Peugeot has gone to greater lengths than most to differentiate the e-Partner from its siblings, so it's the only one of the four to get Peugeot's i-Cockpit layout, which has you looking over a small steering wheels at the dials, rather than through a larger wheel. The setup won't suit everyone, especially if you're very tall or rather short, but it is at least different.
Sadly, one of the key issues with the regular diesel-engined Partner persists with the electric version, and that's that the passenger seat in most models is designed to take two people. Those passengers will need to skip lunch – and possibly breakfast – in order to sit comfortably, and even the slimmest of middle passengers will find their elbows making constant contact with the driver.
Elsewhere, the e-Partner offers competitive payloads and cargo volumes, and its asymmetric twin rear doors make loading cargo easy. As with its siblings, you'll need to upgrade to the Long model in order to get a second sliding side door.
“The e-Partner is right near the top of the small electric van class for cargo volume, and I think that'll be a crucial selling point for some users.” – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Peugeot e-Partner review
Strengths
- Competitive cargo volumes
- Impressive maximum payload figures
- Refined ride quality
Weaknesses
- Infotainment system (if fitted) is not the best
- Towing limits are lower than rivals'
- Uncomfortable with two passengers
The Vauxhall Combo Electric feels well suited to city driving. Its 134bhp motor provides peppy performance, and, as with its Stellantis-engineered siblings, it feels faster in practice than its official 0-62mph sprint time might suggest. Also like its siblings, it's somewhat unremarkable. The steering is light, which makes parking easy but doesn't inspired confidence at speed. And the ride is comfortable, even when unladen.
It's a similar story inside, where the Combo Electric has a decent amount of space and a reasonable amount of tech, but the materials aren't up there with the best in the class and the infotainment screen – where fitted – feels rather dated. You can, technically, sit three abreast in the front of the Combo Electric, but you'll need to be very good friends because you'll be rather crammed in.
Sole traders will find loading items through the Combo Electric's asymmetrical rear doors easy, and payload limits and cargo volumes are up there with the best in this class. Pricing is competitive, though, somewhat strangely, you'll pay more for the Combo Electric than you would for most of its siblings.
“I pity drivers given the keys to the entry-level Prime model. A full day on the road without radio, or streaming music through a patchy mobile network, isn’t going to be fun.” – Phil Huff, Van Reviewer
Read our full Vauxhall Combo Electric review
Strengths
- Pleasant to drive and be in
- Long electric range
- Intelligent safety and assistance systems
Weaknesses
- Modest payload for the class
- Interior is rather dull
- Expensive compared with rivals
While the Kia PV5 which tops our list wins praise for offering the space of a medium van for the price of a small one, the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo is the other way around – its payloads are more akin to those of a small van, yet its price would have you believe that it belongs in the segment above.
Still, for some businesses, that won't be an issue, and if you want to make a statement in something which looks charmingly retro and futuristic at the same time, the ID Buzz Cargo is a good bet. It has the longest range of any van here, too, with its 77kWh battery giving an official range of up to 258 miles between charges.
It's a shame that the ID Buzz Cargo isn't a little more practical. Its payload is slightly less than the smaller Caddy Maxi van, and it can also tow less than some rivals here, at 1000kg.
The interior is a hybrid between Volkswagen's road cars and its larger vans, but it's a shame that the bright colours of the regular ID Buzz have been replaced by grey plastics.
“With its wide interior and no handbrake or gear levers in the dash area around the middle seat, there’s plenty of space width-ways for driver and passengers” – Darren Moss, Deputy Editor
Read our full VW ID Buzz Cargo review
And the small electric van to avoid...
The eDeliver 3 brings sprightly performance and is priced aggressively within the small electri van market, but rivals are better to drive, more comfortable and offer more customisation options for businesses. Read our review
FAQs
The small electric van with the longest range is the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo. Its 77kWh (usable capacity) battery officially brings a range of 258 miles, but you should expect to cover less than that in real-world conditions. Still, even with a real-world range of around 200 miles, we suspect that will be enough for the needs of most drivers.
Setting up your business to run electric vans requires a fair amount of planning. You'll need to understand how many miles your vans will be covering, and how often they'll need to be plugged in. If you need to install charging points at your place of work, the Government can help. Businesses can apply for a grant to cover part of the cost of installing EV charge points, and doing so will help to ease the transition for drivers used to running on petrol or diesel.
The best small electric van is the Kia PV5. Designed to be electric from the ground up, the PV5 brings a decent real-world range and excellent load-lugging capabilities. It's comfortable, too, with a driver-focussed cabin and plenty of storage space for your odds and ends. And while it offers the kind of spae you'd usually expect to find on vans from the segment above, it's priced to compete with smaller models.