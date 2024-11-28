Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2025: Overall Winner

In a year where new models and updates have swept across commercial vehicle categories, the Renault Master emerges as the standout choice for our overall Van of the Year Award. While each category winner brings notable advancements to the table, the Master surpasses them by setting new benchmarks in productivity, efficiency, safety, and driver comfort — critical factors when spending your working day with the van.

Renault’s decision to engineer an all-new Master, rather than settling for incremental updates as Stellantis has done with the Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano, has delivered a transformative design that optimises almost every aspect of van life.

Every curve and angle — from the steeply raked windscreen to the tapered rear body — has been crafted to reduce air resistance, which helps the large van reduce fuel use by as much as 20% over the previous model. Real-world economy of 40mpg is possible, which means a tangible saving for your business.