A buyer’s guide to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ business-focused lineup
From the compact Volkswagen Caddy Cargo to the rugged Volkswagen Amarok and versatile Volkswagen Transporter, which Volkswagen commercial vehicle is right for your business...
When it comes to choosing a van or pick-up that helps your business work smarter every mile, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles makes an awfully strong case.
Today’s line-up goes toe-to-toe with the best rivals on payload, capacity and capability, then pushes further in areas that really matter to the bottom line – refinement that takes the edge off long days, connected tech that keeps teams in sync, and electrified options that can bring running costs down without asking you to compromise.
That’s the promise behind Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: a range built on decades of graft, engineered for reliability, and supported by a nationwide network that understands downtime is the enemy. Whether you’re ready to go all-in on battery power, want a gentle step into electrification, or need the long-haul stamina of an efficient diesel engine, there’s a Volkswagen that fits how you work.
The choice is broad and deliberately simple to navigate. It starts with the city-friendly Caddy Cargo – including a new plug-in eHybrid for zero-emission urban miles – then steps up to the ever-versatile Transporter, now with a fully electric e-Transporter for clean-air zones and low-cost running, and stretches to the big-capacity Crafter for heavy kit and ambitious conversions. If you want to make the switch to electric with zero drama, the ID. Buzz Cargo excels for range and rapid charging while being fun to drive and packed with character. And if your world revolves around towing, off-road sites and rural routes, the Amarok pick-up delivers serious muscle with the comfort and tech your team will thank you for.
Every van is backed by connected services that help you keep a close eye on vehicles, drivers and costs. From smart telematics that surface actionable insights, to digital tools and app support that simplify charging, route planning and security, it’s an ecosystem designed to cut hassle and keep you moving. Add in the Volkswagen Van Centre network, flexible finance and conversion know-how, and you’ve got a one-stop partner as much as a supplier.
Volkswagen Caddy Cargo
When your workload is mostly in town, a compact footprint gets you closer to the customer’s doorstep and keeps stress levels down. The urban grind is the Caddy Cargo’s sweet spot. It feels car-like from behind the wheel, yet it’s purpose-built for the job: steel rear doors, a toughened load floor and six lashing points provide a tough load space, day after day. Despite its small size, the Caddy Cargo can swallow between 3.1m³ and 3.7m³, with a maximum load length of up to 2,150mm, and it’ll carry up to 700kg including up to 100kg on the roof.
Powertrains span efficient TDI diesel and TSI petrol options, with outputs of up to 120bhp, and both manual and DSG automatic gearboxes are available; the latter making perfect sense if your routes tackle stop-start traffic. The headline news, though, is that Caddy Cargo now comes as an eHybrid with a battery pack, electric motor and petrol engine. For a lot of small businesses this is the tipping point into electrification, offering zero-emission running in city centres without compromising longer-distance jobs. Volkswagen quotes up to 73 miles of pure-electric WLTP range – enough to cover most daily drops entirely on its battery – with the smooth petrol engine in reserve for high-mileage days.
Inside, Volkswagen has taken a digital-first approach. A comfortable driving position is joined by a clear Digital Cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay and parking sensors that make tight loading bays and awkward back-streets less of a palaver. The result is a van that saves vital minutes at every turn, helping urban operators stay efficient.
Volkswagen Transporter
If the Caddy is your business’ pocket-knife, the Transporter is a toolbox. It’s the mid-size van so many businesses default to, now re-engineered to be stronger where it matters. Payloads stretch up to 1.2 tonnes with a load volume up to 6.8m³, and maximum load length up to 3,002mm – or 3,450mm if you specify the load-through bulkhead for those awkward lengths of timber or pipe.
Powertrains mirror the diverse workload. Turbodiesel remains a stalwart for high mileages, but there’s also a fully electric e-Transporter, ideal for clean-air zones and sustainable deliveries. Available with 134bhp or 215bhp and a 70kWh battery for a range of up to 225 miles; it’s the kind of spec that makes single-shift urban routes simple, with home or depot charging overnight. A plug-in hybrid joins the range this year, which will suit those who want electric miles without committing to full battery power.
Tech is another string in the Transporter’s bow. Beyond the Digital Cockpit and crisp infotainment, the latest driver-assistance menu means less fatigue and less chance of knocks that take vans off the road – still the hidden cost that hurts SMEs more than anything. And if you want a little extra flair to help promote your business, Sportline is on the horizon with stylish looks and a boosted spec.
Volkswagen Crafter
Sometimes “nearly big enough” just isn’t good enough. Crafter is Volkswagen’s answer for heavy kit, bulky loads and ambitious conversions, and it’s been engineered with working realities in mind. This is the one to pick when payload, volume and flexibility are top of the brief.
Start with sheer space. Depending on length and roof, the Crafter panel van offers between 9.3m³ and 18.4m³ of load volume, with a maximum cargo height up to 2,196mm in the biggest configuration. Those are warehouse-on-wheels numbers, and they’re why everything from shop-fitters to exhibition teams swear by it. The side sliding door opens to 1,311mm, which matters when you’re talking Euro pallets, and the front-wheel-drive variants bring a lower loading sill that’s easier on backs and sack trucks alike.
Payload covers a wide spread depending on spec, from 735kg right up to a mighty 2,573kg across the range – ideal if you’re building racking, refrigeration or specialist equipment inside and can’t afford to sacrifice capacity. Power is exactly where you expect it to be for this class, with torquey 2.0-litre TDI engines and a choice of front-, rear- and 4MOTION all-wheel drive to suit weight distribution and traction needs. Specify the eight-speed automatic for less fatigue in urban traffic and a calmer cruise on the motorway, then add the Business Pack if you want high-value comforts straight out of the box.
Where the Crafter really comes into its own is conversions. Volkswagen works with recognised converters and has its own off-the-shelf solutions – Dropside, Tipper and Luton – created with British operators in mind, so you get proven kit, supported by the Van Centre network, and less downtime waiting on bespoke parts.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo
You don’t have to squint to see why the ID. Buzz Cargo is an award-winning model. It’s memorable, yes, but beneath the retro-modern styling sits a thoroughly modern tool for work. Built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, it packages its battery under the floor to free up a square, usable load area and low centre of gravity that makes it more agile than it looks.
Let’s talk numbers. Load space is a very usable 3.9m³ with a maximum loading length of 2,208mm, a maximum loading width of 1,732mm (1,230mm between the wheel arches), and a loading height of 1,279mm – perfect for parcel cages, tool chests and modular shelving. The turning circle is just 12.6m, making it perfect for alleys and multi-storeys. It can tow up to 1,200kg, and depending on the version its payload can be over 700kg.
Performance and range push it beyond “urban-only”. With the 79kWh battery, Volkswagen quotes up to 276 miles WLTP, so regional runs are squarely on the table. DC fast-charging at up to 185kW can also take the battery from five to 80% in around 30 minutes – just long enough to load up, fire off some invoices and grab a coffee. The latest software supports over-the-air updates so your van quietly improves in the background. Power peaks at 283bhp, which is ample when you’re merging onto a busy dual carriageway with a full load.
Tech takes the stress out of long days: a big, clear touchscreen; a modern Digital Cockpit; assistance systems like Travel Assist and Park Assist Plus with Memory Function; plus the option of 4MOTION all-wheel drive if your routes include muddy tracks or winter hills. It’s the van clients comment on when you arrive.
Volkswagen Amarok
Sometimes the job calls for a pick-up: site access, towing plant, crew cab practicality and the ability to look the part when you roll into a client meeting. Volkswagen’s Amarok is built precisely for that brief. It’ll tow up to 3.5 tonnes, carry up to 1.1 tonnes in the bed, and it’s been designed to seat five adults comfortably, with a longer wheelbase than its predecessor for extra rear legroom. If your week mixes motorway runs, farm tracks and everything in between, the Amarok fits the bill.
The flagship 3.0 TDI V6 serves up 237bhp with a 10-speed auto, offering effortless, unstressed performance even with a trailer hitched up. All-wheel drive is standard across automatic models, and driving modes let you tailor the Amarok to tackle mud, sand, slippery conditions and trailer work.
The load bed is genuinely useful, with 1,624mm of length and space to load a Euro pallet sideways between the arches. Accessory support is strong too – electric roll-tops, hardtops, liners – so you can secure and weatherproof your gear for the long haul. And because you’ll be using the Amarok in all conditions, the cab is laid out with the kind of physical controls and sturdy materials you can operate with gloves on.