Why the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo makes a fantastic work van

If you spend your day moving people and kit from one job to the next, you need a van that slots into your routine as neatly as a tool into its tray. That’s where Volkswagen’s compact workhorse comes in. The Caddy Cargo range is designed to be small on footprint yet big on ability, but it’s the long-wheelbase Caddy Cargo Maxi that really nails the tricky brief of carrying more, loading faster and keeping you fresh and connected between calls. Think of it as your rolling workshop, office and calling card in one tidy package.

Whichever version you choose, the Caddy keeps urban-friendly dimensions, clear sightlines and an easy-to-park stance. The Maxi’s stretched wheelbase carves out the extra load length tradespeople crave, and the broader side aperture on Maxi models makes a surprising difference when you’re slotting bulky kit through the sliding door in tight yards or multi-storeys. The load bay in the Maxi stretches to around 2,150mm with the solid bulkhead, while overall load width maxes out at 1,614mm (1,230mm between the wheel arches). Crucially, the wider Maxi sliding door measures 846mm by 1,096mm, so a Euro pallet will go in sideways, not just from the back. Load volume rises to 3.7m³ in the Maxi (3.1m³ in the SWB).