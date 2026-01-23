In association with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Why the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo makes a fantastic work van
Latest Volkswagen Caddy punches above its size thanks to its clever design, improved tech and flexible choice of diesel and plug-in hybrid power...
If you spend your day moving people and kit from one job to the next, you need a van that slots into your routine as neatly as a tool into its tray. That’s where Volkswagen’s compact workhorse comes in. The Caddy Cargo range is designed to be small on footprint yet big on ability, but it’s the long-wheelbase Caddy Cargo Maxi that really nails the tricky brief of carrying more, loading faster and keeping you fresh and connected between calls. Think of it as your rolling workshop, office and calling card in one tidy package.
Whichever version you choose, the Caddy keeps urban-friendly dimensions, clear sightlines and an easy-to-park stance. The Maxi’s stretched wheelbase carves out the extra load length tradespeople crave, and the broader side aperture on Maxi models makes a surprising difference when you’re slotting bulky kit through the sliding door in tight yards or multi-storeys. The load bay in the Maxi stretches to around 2,150mm with the solid bulkhead, while overall load width maxes out at 1,614mm (1,230mm between the wheel arches). Crucially, the wider Maxi sliding door measures 846mm by 1,096mm, so a Euro pallet will go in sideways, not just from the back. Load volume rises to 3.7m³ in the Maxi (3.1m³ in the SWB).
If you regularly mix people and payload, the new Caddy Cargo Kombi variants add clever seating and bulkhead solutions so you can adapt the space to the job at hand, without moving up to a bigger van. And whichever body fits your business, rear access can be tailored too: roof-high rear wing doors that open to roughly 180 degrees or a smooth-operating tailgate that doubles as an all-weather canopy on site. Both are available with glazing to boost rearward visibility.
Built to swallow the awkward stuff
What marks the Cargo Maxi out as an easy van to live with is how simply it handles real-world loads. The load bay is shaped for both 800×1,200mm Euro pallets and 1,000×1,200mm Euro “3” pallets, so standard materials go straight in without any head-scratching. Loading is designed to be kind to backs and bumpers, with a sill height shown at 993mm on Maxi models, plus a low, flat floor and six folding lashing eyes to pin heavy kit securely. If you spend your day in and out of the back, optional rubber or hardwearing beech-wood flooring keeps its grip and wipes clean after mucky jobs. In the roof there’s provision for up to 100kg on roof rails – handy for heavy ladders and pipes.
The side of the van works as hard as the back. Maxi models add twin sliding doors as standard on certain trims, giving you the choice of kerb-side or off-side access to suit the drop-off location. Inside, LED load-compartment lighting reaches into the corners, so there’s no rummaging by torchlight at the end of the day.
Payload, towing and the numbers that matter
On paper, the Caddy Cargo Maxi stands up well against bigger rivals – and in practice, that extra capacity translates directly into fewer runs. Depending on engine and trim, you’re looking at payloads into the high-600s, topping out at around 710kg on certain Maxi Kombi diesel models. Maximum braked towing capacity is up to 1,500kg (unbraked 750kg), while all Caddy Cargo variants are rated for an 80kg trailer nose weight and 100kg permitted roof load. Those are the sorts of figures that let you comfortably stack tools and materials inside, tow a small plant trailer and still keep everything well within safe limits.
Powertrains: diesel stamina or plug-in hybrid efficiency
The engine line-up keeps things simple and work-focused. For slogging motorway runs and long days with weight onboard, the 2.0-litre TDI diesels come in outputs of roughly 74bhp (75PS) and 101bhp (102PS), each designed for strong low-down pull and great fuel economy without trying too hard. And for businesses headed towards electrification, the 1.5-litre eHybrid plug-in combines petrol smoothness with a decent-sized battery for all-electric journeys of up to 73 miles, delivering around 148bhp (150PS) and the kind of low urban running costs that make sense when your calendar is back-to-back in town.
An easier day behind the wheel
You can be in and out of a van a dozen times before lunch, so comfort features aren’t “nice-to-haves”; they’re tools that save your back and your patience. That’s why the Caddy’s cab is dotted with smart touches, from an open dash-top shelf that keeps job sheets and tablets in easy reach, to deep door bins and an available under-seat drawer that swallows torches, gloves and hi-viz. ergoComfort seats with electric lumbar and cushion-tilt support are standard on higher trims and a worthy upgrade elsewhere; add armrests and heating to turn a cold, early start into something you look forward to. The options list even includes a 230V socket so you can top up laptops or drill batteries between stops, while a folding front-passenger back panel makes an impromptu clipboard and stow-spot. It’s a proper mobile office.
Out back, the LED load-space lighting helps you find the right box first time and stay productive. It’s these small details – the ones you notice at 5am or 5pm – that make a van feel like it’s working with you, not against you.
Connectivity and tech that’s genuinely useful for work
Every Caddy is set up to keep your day flowing. The 10-inch Composition infotainment system with wireless App-Connect brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to the centre of the dash, so calls, calendars and customer addresses are a couple of taps away. Step up and you can add Volkswagen’s Discover Media/Pro navigation and the crisp Digital Cockpit instruments, putting directions and job details right where your eyes naturally fall. Natural-speech voice control starts with a “Hello Volkswagen”, while an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot lets the crew sync drawings or send photos from site without rinsing phone data. The We Connect and We Connect Plus services layer on handy tools such as live traffic rerouting and remote lock/unlock, while the Online Destination Import feature lets the office ping tomorrow’s calls straight to the van.
Driver assistance fits the brief, too. Front and rear parking sensors with Park Assist take the sting out of squeezing into busy builders’ merchants parking, Adaptive Cruise Control keeps a steady pace on longer slogs, and Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring is your guardian when a courier steps out from between vans. If the worst happens, eCall can contact the emergency services automatically. It’s tech that earns its keep every day.
Tough where it counts
The Cargo Maxi is built for the rough and tumble of site life. The convex bulkhead design frees up shoulder room in the cab without stealing space from the load bay; multiple lashing points keep tool chests and kit planted; and the durable seat fabrics shrug off dirt and wear. Choose rubber flooring if you’re in and out with muddy boots, or multi-bonded beech-wood if your loads are hard and heavy – both are designed to wash clean at the end of your shift. When the weather turns, an optional heated windscreen clears ice quickly, and the LED headlamps available on Commerce Pro pierce the darkness on country lanes.
Trims that suit your business
Volkswagen keeps the Caddy range easy to understand. Commerce brings the essentials you actually need, including air-con, a digital cockpit, and those all-important parking sensors. Commerce Plus adds comfort highlights such as the leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, driver’s armrest and lumbar adjust, while Commerce Pro dials up the features with alloy wheels, heated seats, LED lighting and a reversing camera. It’s a ladder that lets you match the spec to your drivers and your budget.
Real-world running made simpler
The numbers behind the scenes are set up to make ownership painless. Servicing and parts back-up is run through Volkswagen’s dedicated Van Centre network – with more than sixty sites plus dozens of authorised repairers across the UK – so expert help is rarely far away. Your local Van Centre can outline what’s included for the Caddy and tailor a plan to your mileage and usage. It’s all about spending more hours earning and fewer juggling admin.