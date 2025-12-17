Abarth 600e long-term test: report 2

In fact, those wheels aren’t all they seem, because they have been deliberately styled to look like centre-lock wheels, such as might be used in racing, when in fact the distinctive yellow centre cap conceals nothing more than a more normal four-stud wheel design underneath, another neat bit of sizzle.

You want more? My 600e also has an external and artificial sound generator that produces a noise akin to the exhaust note of a regular petrol-engined car. It rises in volume as the car accelerates and then settles down at a cruise, and there is a convenient control on the touchscreen for turning it on and off.

You could argue that one of the advantages of an electric car is the absence of engine noise, so why would you want to add it in? Well, here, you have the choice, and of course, the noise adds a sporting element. It's rather like the simulated manual gearboxes you can now get in some electric cars. One of the other virtues of an electric car is that it gets rid of the old-fashioned, multi-ratio gearbox, but some keener drivers still welcome that feeling of interaction you get from changing gear yourself.

In truth, the generator makes quite a subdued noise and sounds more like the rumblings of a hungry passenger’s stomach than the sonorous belching of a highly tuned V8. I suppose it’ll be useful to warn pedestrians of my presence, and, viewed more broadly, it is definitely one of those elements of sizzle that’ll help sell the car.



