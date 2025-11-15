Abarth 600e long-term test

Abarth has traditionally been a racing and tuning outfit that produces high-performance versions of everyday Fiats, but it is now a standalone brand. Here, it’s taken a Fiat 600e and turned it into a sports SUV. It’s added more power, more aggressive styling, a wider track (the distance between the left and right-hand side wheels) and some very snazzy 20in alloy wheels. On top of that, the suspension is firmer, the car sits lower, the brakes have been upgraded, and the steering has been made more direct.

It comes in two versions, the standard car with 237bhp, or the one I’ve gone for, the limited-edition Scorpionissima version with 276bhp. With so much power, it might come as a surprise to learn that my car comes with a relatively small 54kWh (51kWh usable capacity) battery, with one electric motor that drives the front wheels. The power is then sent through a grip-enhancing, limited-slip differential (LSD) that distributes it to the front wheels.

Performance, at least on paper, should keep an old man happy – it should see off the 0-62mph dash in 5.9sec and head on to a top speed of 124mph.