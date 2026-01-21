The Technology Pack is also the only way to add built-in sat-nav to the Junior, plus it boosts the sound system’s speaker tally from four to six and gives you wireless phone charging.

For one thing, it brings a lot of extra infotainment system functionality, not least a reversing camera with ‘dynamic gridlines’, and this has proven a real help when manoeuvring in tight spaces. I’ve used similar systems before in other cars, but the projected guidelines that show up on the Junior’s 10.25in infotainment screen are particularly easy to follow.

Away from infotainment, the pack adds certain practical features that I’d find hard to live without, and the electric tailgate is a particular example; I can usually more easily free up a finger to press a button than an entire hand to lift a manual tailgate out of the way.

Once up, incidentally, the tailgate performs reasonably well as a rain shelter; protecting me from the elements while I gather my tools for the photoshoot at hand.

I’ve noticed, though, that if left for too long fully open, the tailgate seems to forget that it’s electrically operated. I once kept it open for 15 minutes, and after that no end of button presses could persuade it to close. At length I found that locking the car and then unlocking it again was required to wake it up.

More intelligently, the positioning of the LED lamps that illuminate the rear number plate allows them to do handy double duty in illuminating the ground immediately outside the boot, and that’s helped me when loading camera gear when daylight hours are short.