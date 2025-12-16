BYD Sealion 7 long-term test: report 3

Needs to Provide comfort on long journeys, easily transport people and equipment on long shoots and convince a die hard combustion engine user that ICE isn't the only way to go

Why it’s here To prove that an electric car can be a suitable choice for a high-mileage, luggage-loading videographer

Mileage 1933 List price £59,000 Best price £52,490 Price as tested £60,100 Official range 312 miles Test range 252 miles

25 November 2025 – Over the air

Technology is absolutely brilliant, when it works. My BYD Sealion 7 is a prime example of that. It’s a tech-heavy car, and its various systems and gizmos have never done me wrong… up until now. You see, I’m currently writing this long-term report from a pay and display car park in Gloucester town centre. I’d like to have left by now, but my car has been rendered undrivable.

Let me explain. About 24 hours ago, I was prompted to perform a software update for my car, so naturally I scheduled it to complete overnight, nice and simple. However, the next morning I awoke to a disappointing notification on my phone, with the car’s companion app saying that, for safety reasons, my car cannot perform an over-the-air software update while it's charging. Okay, fine.