BYD Sealion 7 long-term test: report 2

I live in London, meaning a 272-mile round trip: my Sealion 7 has a 312-mile official range. I knew that, even if all went swimmingly, it would be a close one at best and that I might have to charge at least once. I also knew that there was one (yes, just one) public charger at the hotel I had booked. If it were to be unavailable, I'd probably have to charge at a service station instead – and using those chargers ain't cheap.

I planned as much as I could, but it soon became time to load the boot and get on the road. In London, the indicated range was decreasing slowly, but the motorway then flipped the script and the miles I had left disappeared much faster. But hey, at least I was comfortable and, on top of that, road and wind noise was minimal. The Sealion 7 was proving a relaxing long-distance cruiser.

Eventually my mates and I made it to our hotel. The Sealion 7’s remaining range was 140 miles (45%), meaning the chances of getting back home without charging were near-enough zero. I'd anticipated this, but up until our arrival there was an optimistic little voice in my head saying it'd do the whole trip on one charge.