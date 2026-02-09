From Turin to the UK: the Changan Deepal S07’s European design edge

Where many electric SUVs go boxy for maximum presence, the Deepal S07 goes the other way, with a lithe coupé-SUV silhouette that instantly gives it a sense of motion. The roofline arcs cleanly towards a tight, athletic tail, while strong shoulders and crisp surfacing add visual muscle without resorting to brashness. Slim glazing and a long bonnet visually lower the car, giving it a purposeful stance that feels more Gran Turismo than garden-centre runabout.

Look closer and the details also impress. Wheel designs look tailor-made for the car’s curves, and the body sides are clean of clutter. Hidden door handles sit flush until needed, cutting drag and visual noise, helping the Deepal S07 slip more smoothly through the air. Even at a standstill there’s a quiet harmony to the form, the kind of easy balance that tends to come from a pen that’s been guided by European design values.

Lighting is an important part of the character of modern cars, and the Deepal S07 uses it to full effect. A sharp, sculptural front end is framed by ultra-slim LED daytime running lights, while a clean lightbar signature across the tail makes the car instantly recognisable after dark. Subtle welcome sequences add theatre when you walk up with the key in your pocket, and the crisp white tone of the LEDs gives the whole car a high-tech clarity at night. The result is lighting that does more than illuminate the road; it emphasises the purity of the Deepal S07’s shapes with an attention to detail that helps it to stand out.