Kia EV4 and PV5 eligible for Government Electric Car Grant
Kia’s new EV4 hatchback and PV5 Passenger van officially qualify for the £1500 Government Electric Car Grant...
The Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger are the latest models to qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Korean brand has announced.
The two new models, having both arrived in the UK just this year, are both eligible for the band two £1500 discount alongside 35 other vehicles. They are the first from Kia’s lineup to qualify for the Government grant.
Both versions of the EV4 – the Standard Range and the Long Range – qualify for the grant. However, buyers must opt for entry-level Air trim in order to receive the discount. The Standard Range, which uses a 58.4kWh battery and has an official range of 273 miles, currently starts at £34,745, but with the grant applied, it will have a new starting price of £33,245. Likewise, the Long Range (which uses a 81.4kWh unit) will drop from £36,995 to £35,495.
Every version of the PV5 Passenger van is eligible for the grant. This includes the smaller 51.5kWh battery version in Essential trim, as well as the Long Range 71.2kWh battery versions in both Essential and Plus trims.
This means that the PV5 Passenger range will now start at £31,495 on-the-road, and top out at £36,730.
The Electric Car Grant was introduced earlier this year by the Government, offering discounts of either £3750 or £1500 on sales of new electric vehicles. To be eligible for the grant, vehicles must meet a range of criteria, including having a minimum official range of 100 miles, being priced at £37,000 or below and meeting minimum sustainability standards.
So far, 43 models have been announced as eligible for the grant, of which only eight qualify for the full band one £3750 discount. These include the Ford Puma Gen-E, Nissan Leaf and Renault 5 (when you opt for the 52kWh battery version).
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here