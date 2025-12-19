The Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger are the latest models to qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Korean brand has announced.

The two new models, having both arrived in the UK just this year, are both eligible for the band two £1500 discount alongside 35 other vehicles. They are the first from Kia’s lineup to qualify for the Government grant.

Both versions of the EV4 – the Standard Range and the Long Range – qualify for the grant. However, buyers must opt for entry-level Air trim in order to receive the discount. The Standard Range, which uses a 58.4kWh battery and has an official range of 273 miles, currently starts at £34,745, but with the grant applied, it will have a new starting price of £33,245. Likewise, the Long Range (which uses a 81.4kWh unit) will drop from £36,995 to £35,495.