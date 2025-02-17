350-mile Kia EV4 to be available as a saloon and hatchback
New Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 rival will arrive with a tempting price tag and the EV4's impressive tech...
On sale Late 2025 | Price from £35,000 (est)
Fourth time around isn’t just a song by Bob Dylan – it also acts as a nice introduction for the new Kia EV4. You see, having impressed us with its other electric models, the Kia EV3, EV6 and EV9 SUVs, the brand is hoping to capture even more imaginations with its fourth new-generation electric model — revealed today for the first time.
Two versions of the EV4 will be available to: a sleeker saloon with an elongated rear-end, and a more conventional hatchback to rival the likes of the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3. The EV4 features Kia's familiar front-end styling and a sleek side profile with a unique roof spoiler and 19in alloy wheels.
Being based on the same underpinnings as the EV3 could turn out to be a very good thing for the EV4, because that car scored a full five stars in our road test. The EV4 is also expected to borrow most of its smaller sibling’s battery and motor options, meaning that buyers will have 55kWh and 78kWh batteries to choose from.
In the EV3, the smaller battery offers an official range of up to 270 miles on a charge, with the long range increasing that figure to 375 miles. In the larger EV4, those figures are expected to drop to around 220 miles and 350 miles respectively, meaning that the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, will be able to travel further on a charge.
Charging times are fairly typical, with 55kWh models able to accept up to 100kW, meaning a 10-80% charge will take half an hour using the fastest chargers. Models with the 78kWh battery will take a few minutes longer, despite being able to accept charge at a slightly faster rate, because of having more capacity to fill.
Most versions of the EV4 will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, but there will also be some versions with a second motor, giving the car four-wheel drive. That’s something that’s currently missing from the EV3, but Kia has yet to provide any technical details.
For buyers seeking something quicker, a range-topping EV4 GT is expected to arrive soon after launch with around 300bhp, and a 0-62mph sprint time to rival the fastest versions of the Model 3 and Polestar 3.
The EV4 you’ll be able to buy is expected to keep the futuristic interior of this concept version, including its digital instrument and infotainment screen which stretches across the car. In the smaller EV3, we’ve praised the system’s sharp graphics and snappy response times. As in the EV3, the EV4 will keep physical controls for its air conditioning, bringing a boost to usability over rivals.
With prices due to start from around £35,000, the EV4 will undercut both the Model 3 and Polestar 2. Plus, as with the Korean brand’s other models, buyers will benefit from a seven-year warranty.
Beyond the EV4, Kia will then turn its attention to the EV5 SUV which, as you might imagine, will slot in-between the EV4 and EV6 in the brand’s electric car line-up. That car is a more conventional electric SUV, and is expected to arrive in 2026.
