350-mile Kia EV4 to be available as a saloon and hatchback

In the EV3, the smaller battery offers an official range of up to 270 miles on a charge, with the long range increasing that figure to 375 miles. In the larger EV4, those figures are expected to drop to around 220 miles and 350 miles respectively, meaning that the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, will be able to travel further on a charge.

Charging times are fairly typical, with 55kWh models able to accept up to 100kW, meaning a 10-80% charge will take half an hour using the fastest chargers. Models with the 78kWh battery will take a few minutes longer, despite being able to accept charge at a slightly faster rate, because of having more capacity to fill.

Most versions of the EV4 will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, but there will also be some versions with a second motor, giving the car four-wheel drive. That’s something that’s currently missing from the EV3, but Kia has yet to provide any technical details.