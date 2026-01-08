Kia EV4 GT: 288bhp hot hatch gets synthetic engine sounds and all-wheel drive
It’ll match the Cupra Born VZ for acceleration, and gets a bunch of goodies to help it handle better...
On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £45k (est)
Bamboo, carbon and water are three of the most versatile things you’ll find on earth; but ask a car person, and the chances are they’ll find a way to sneak ‘hot hatches’ into that list. It’s a type of vehicle that’s been celebrated for decades now, and Kia has just introduced a new member to the current class. Welcome to the EV4 GT: like a regular EV4, but with a lot more attitude.
It shares much of its underpinnings with the equally new EV3 GT, including the 288bhp dual-motor and all-wheel drive system. In the EV4 GT, the 0-62mph is a shade quicker at 5.6secs – that’s level with the Cupra Born VZ but almost two seconds behind the blistering MG4 XPower.
Elsewhere, the EV4 gets a stiffer suspension setup to make it livelier around the corners, in addition to a series of hardware changes to optimise overall performance. What’s more, Kia has introduced a Virtual Gear Shift and a synthetic sound generator in an attempt to make it sound – and feel – more like hot hatches of old.
Should you activate the new GT driving mode, Kia says the on-board computers will readjust the car’s setup further to improve power delivery, tighten up the steering response and make the ride even firmer. Add a torque vectoring system to the mix – designed to provide yet more grip by redirecting torque reserves to whichever wheels need it most – and the EV4 GT seems to have plenty going for it.
Kia hasn’t given us the range outputs as yet, but we do know the EV4 GT will get an 81.4kWh (total capacity) battery that can recharge from 10-80% in 31 minutes. If you fancy an educated guess, the Standard Range EV4 can manage 273 miles, while the Long Range version can draw as much as 388 miles from its pack.
The interior will see some minor changes too, which includes a new three-spoke steering wheel, bucket seats and sportier trim elements. Customers will also get driving mode-specific interfaces for the infotainment cluster (two 12.3in screens and a 5.3in one), plus a head-up display as standard.
The EV4 GT is expected to go on sale this spring, with rumours currently pointing towards a £45k starting price. Should said rumours come true, that would place it slightly cheaper than the Born VZ (£46k) but still some way off the MG4 XPower (£37k).
