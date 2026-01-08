Should you activate the new GT driving mode, Kia says the on-board computers will readjust the car’s setup further to improve power delivery, tighten up the steering response and make the ride even firmer. Add a torque vectoring system to the mix – designed to provide yet more grip by redirecting torque reserves to whichever wheels need it most – and the EV4 GT seems to have plenty going for it.

Kia hasn’t given us the range outputs as yet, but we do know the EV4 GT will get an 81.4kWh (total capacity) battery that can recharge from 10-80% in 31 minutes. If you fancy an educated guess, the Standard Range EV4 can manage 273 miles, while the Long Range version can draw as much as 388 miles from its pack.