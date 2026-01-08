Though the EV3 GT may lag behind its rivals for pace, it does have a couple of neat gimmicks up its sleeve. The first is a Virtual Gear Shift, which simulates gear changes like a traditional paddle-shift automatic gearbox to add a more authentic feel to throttle inputs. The other is an active sound system that creates a synthetic noise, again, present in an attempt to recapture the combustion experience. It all seems quite fun. Range figures are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know the EV3 GT gets an 81.4kWh (total capacity) battery that can charge from 10-80% in around 31 minutes. We expect it’ll deliver somewhere between what the standard EV3 (270 miles) and the Long Range (375 miles) can.

Naturally, you’ll spot a couple of changes to the design. Externally, the lairier skirts and creases are complemented by a set of sporty 20in alloys, themselves wrapped around Michelin Pilot Sport performance tyres. Inside there’s bucket seats inspired by those in the EV9 GT, a bespoke steering wheel, racier accents and trim pieces, plus ambient lighting which mimic the various drive modes – presumably, the redder the glow, the more lively the car’s settings are. Other key features include a head-up display and Harman Kardon speakers, which link up to the same infotainment setup as the standard EV3. That’ll be a pair of 12.3in displays either side of a smaller 5.3in screen.