Instead, the EV5 GT will look to make amends in the corners. So it has a bespoke chassis setup, an electronically controlled suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres to provide much stick. On top of that, Kia has programmed in an artificial sound generator, but unlike the EV3/4 GTs, this car won’t be blessed with a Virtual Gear Shift system.

Kia has also remained tight-lipped about the range figure, but expect its 81.4kWh (total capacity) battery to provide close to the standard EV5’s 329 miles. What we do know is that it’ll recharge from 10-80% in 30 minutes, owed to its 400-volt architecture.