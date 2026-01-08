Watch out Skoda Enyaq vRS, the 302bhp Kia EV5 GT is here
The largest of Kia’s new trio of GT cars gets the most power, but hasn’t been given a Virtual Gear Shift option...
On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £50,000 (est)
Performance SUVs are a strange thing: it’s a bit like seeing a massive body builder double-up as a ballet dancer, or slaloming through an agility course. This multifaceted nature is what makes them so popular with customers, and if you’re in the market for one, Kia has just rolled the red carpet out for its latest competitor: the EV5 GT.
The standard EV5 plays the role of electric sibling to the hugely popular Sportage, but one glaring criticism we have is that some key rivals, like the Skoda Enyaq and Smart #5, are better to drive. The Tesla Model Y is also substantially quicker. This GT version – one of three new models recently launched by Kia, alongside the EV3 GT and EV4 GT – looks to write those wrongs.
Riding atop Kia’s E-GMP underpinnings, the EV5 GT gets a 302bhp dual-motor and is hoisted to the ground by all-wheel drive. Its 0-62mph is complete in 6.2secs, which is around 0.8secs short of the 335bhp Enyaq vRS, and still 0.6secs slower than even the most basic Model Y.
Instead, the EV5 GT will look to make amends in the corners. So it has a bespoke chassis setup, an electronically controlled suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres to provide much stick. On top of that, Kia has programmed in an artificial sound generator, but unlike the EV3/4 GTs, this car won’t be blessed with a Virtual Gear Shift system.
Kia has also remained tight-lipped about the range figure, but expect its 81.4kWh (total capacity) battery to provide close to the standard EV5’s 329 miles. What we do know is that it’ll recharge from 10-80% in 30 minutes, owed to its 400-volt architecture.
Stepping inside, the EV5 GT gets a couple of nice touches that hint towards its sporty focus. Those include bucket seats, a fancier steering wheel, head-up display and specific interfaces for the various driving modes, while Harmon Kardon speakers and a triple-screen infotainment system form part of the gadgets list. And like all regular EV5, the GT will also benefit from vehicle-to-load capabilities, allowing you to stay connected in even the most remote of agility course locations.
The EV5 GT is set to go on sale this spring, with pricing to be announced in due course. Our best guess sits around the £50k mark, which would place it in a similar bracket to the Enyaq vRS (£52k). Tesla, meanwhile, starts the Model Y at £41k but commands closer to £62k for the range-topping Performance.
Read more: Kia EV5 review
