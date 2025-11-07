What is vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, and how does it work?

In essence, V2L is a means of powering external devices by using your vehicle as a mobile power source, while V2G can be seen as ‘selling’ electricity you’re not using.

There are several advantages to V2G: primarily, you’ll be paid for energy that you’re not using. You’d also be providing support to the national grid, and thus, helping to reduce infrastructure costs over time.

Advantages of V2L:

- Acts as an emergency power source when required

- Can be accessed and used remotely

- Beneficial for when the local/national energy supply is down

- Makes adventure and outdoor activities far easier

- Increases the utility of your EV

- Can be used to help fellow stranded EV users

- Cleaner than using electric generators powered by fossil fuels

Disadvantages of V2L:

- The power output and duration are both limited

- Potential safety concerns if not used properly

- Could contribute to faster battery degradation

- External devices need to be closely located to the vehicle for V2L to work

- Battery warranty may not cover any accidents or failures that happen

- Tends only to be supplied with newer EVs, so you’ll need to spend a fair bit to access it

Is it worth having V2L?

In a word, yes. V2L is a technology that comes as standard with some new electric cars, and isn’t a feature that has to be used if you don’t want/need to. It’s more for recreational purposes: electrical outages, outdoor activities and assisting other EV users if needs be. There are no added costs to using it, so it is a free feature that’s accessible as and when required.

Just be sure to check the terms of your warranty before you attempt to use V2L, and ensure that the correct measures are taken to provide a safe and hassle free experience that’s beneficial to you.