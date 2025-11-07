What is vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, and how does it work?
V2L is a growing trend among manufacturers, and could prove a useful feature for some electric car owners if used correctly...
Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is a technology that repurposes an the energy in and electric car or plug-in hybrid's energy to power external devices: be it a laptop, a TV or even the floodlights on a football pitch, for those who are more ambitious. It is a way of tapping into excess charge that your EV is holding, using it instead to charge other things that could be more in need of that energy.
Though it sounds like a tempting piece of technology to have - and it certainly does have its benefits - V2L charging can have drawbacks. In this guide, we’ll look to answer all of your questions surrounding V2L, to help you understand if it’s a feature you should be looking for in your next car. Speaking of which, check out our rundown of the best electric cars to see if any take your fancy.
How does V2L work?
An electric car’s battery uses a direct current (DC) electricity flow, while typical household items use an alternating current (AC) flow. To enable V2L charging, some electric cars are equipped with specialised onboard converters and adapters, which work together to convert the car’s DC power to an AC state.
To activate V2L, you’d normally need to go through your car’s infotainment system and manually select it, or there will be a switch on the V2L connector itself. Once enabled, you can connect any number of AC-powered devices directly to your vehicle’s charging port and continue to use them.
Does every electric car have V2L?
No, not every EV does. This is because V2L requires bespoke software and electronics to be able to work, and these are not yet standardised in every electric car. As such, the technology is fairly new, and still considered to be in its early stages.
A growing number of manufacturers are, however, choosing to adopt it. Some examples of cars that already have V2L capabilities include the BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Polestar 3 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric. Don’t expect to find it in many older used electric cars, though.
Some vans, such as the Ford Transit Custom PHEV and Ford E-Transit Custom have the technology, which can be particularly useful when working out on site.
How much energy does V2L use?
This depends on the type of device you’re connecting. In most circumstances, you can typically expect household items to draw up to around 3.6kW of power.
For example, an iPhone requires between five and seven watts during a slow charge, while a high-performance gaming laptop could consume as much as 150 watts. Bigger devices, like an electric barbeque, tend to sit closer to 3kW of power.
What does it cost to use V2L?
Nothing, other than any additional costs incurred in having the feature fitted when the car was new. Since V2L technology works using pre-existing charge on your electric car, as long as you have energy stored up, you won’t be paying anything to access the converter.
You will, of course, be draining the vehicle’s battery, so you’ll be at the charger sooner than you would be if you weren’t deploying V2L.
How long can I use V2L for?
This depends on the size of your EV’s battery, as well as the amount of power being drawn from the external devices. For bigger items like an e-bike or a lawnmower, expect several days’ worth of V2L charge. Smaller items like phones and tablets, however, could theoretically keep going for weeks.
Do remember to be mindful of your car’s battery level. The last thing you want is to wake up in the wilderness with a working fridge… but not enough charge to get you home.
Can I charge another EV using V2L?
You most certainly can; this is referred to as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging. It can be done as long as both cars have V2L functionality, and you’ve got the right charging cable to connect the two cars together.
But do bear in mind that you’re unlikely to regain more than a few miles of range per hour using this method, and are required to set a cut-off point for the distributing vehicle (normally pre-set at 20%) in order to protect its battery. So yes, it is possible.
Is V2L safe?
Yes, V2L is safe when the manufacturer guidelines are followed and only compatible external devices are connected. Electric cars and vans with V2L technology have built-in safety features and parameters that the system will automatically follow. These include battery discharge limits, or not allowing the gearbox to go into drive mode while the charging flap is still open.
The car can’t, however, stop you from using improper devices, such as dodgy extension cables. Doing so can cause a number of problems: from overheating and uneven voltage amounts to electrical shocks.
As such, always make sure to check whether the external devices you want to power are compatible, are supplied with the correct plugs and stay within a vehicle’s V2L parameters.
Does V2L impact my car’s battery?
Frequent use of your EV’s V2L technology means you’re creating more charge/discharge cycles for the battery over its lifetime, which can contribute to increased degradation. If you stick to smaller, occasional uses, you’re highly unlikely to spot any significant changes.
And while battery management systems (BMS) are intelligent, often stepping in when the battery may be getting overcooked, you should still take care and be diligent with any external devices you’re connecting.
Does V2L affect battery warranty?
Since V2L systems are likely to be fitted from the factory, your car should be covered, however, it’s best to check this directly with your vehicle manufacturer, or the company you’re agreeing a new car deal or lease with.
It's possible that warranty claims could be refused if you're plugging in faulty equipment which causes damage to the car itself, so to avoid any potential headaches, be sure to confirm whether or not V2L is acceptable, and if so, precisely what devices can be used.
Is V2L the same as V2G?
No, it is not. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) is a type of technology that allows you to send excess energy stored within your EV back to the national grid during hours of peak demand.
In essence, V2L is a means of powering external devices by using your vehicle as a mobile power source, while V2G can be seen as ‘selling’ electricity you’re not using.
There are several advantages to V2G: primarily, you’ll be paid for energy that you’re not using. You’d also be providing support to the national grid, and thus, helping to reduce infrastructure costs over time.
Advantages of V2L:
- Acts as an emergency power source when required
- Can be accessed and used remotely
- Beneficial for when the local/national energy supply is down
- Makes adventure and outdoor activities far easier
- Increases the utility of your EV
- Can be used to help fellow stranded EV users
- Cleaner than using electric generators powered by fossil fuels
Disadvantages of V2L:
- The power output and duration are both limited
- Potential safety concerns if not used properly
- Could contribute to faster battery degradation
- External devices need to be closely located to the vehicle for V2L to work
- Battery warranty may not cover any accidents or failures that happen
- Tends only to be supplied with newer EVs, so you’ll need to spend a fair bit to access it
Is it worth having V2L?
In a word, yes. V2L is a technology that comes as standard with some new electric cars, and isn’t a feature that has to be used if you don’t want/need to. It’s more for recreational purposes: electrical outages, outdoor activities and assisting other EV users if needs be. There are no added costs to using it, so it is a free feature that’s accessible as and when required.
Just be sure to check the terms of your warranty before you attempt to use V2L, and ensure that the correct measures are taken to provide a safe and hassle free experience that’s beneficial to you.
