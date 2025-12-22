Interest free cars: what it means and where to find them

There’s no denying that the cost of motoring has increased in recent years, causing many new car buyers to favour financing. Options like personal contract purchase (PCP), personal contract hire (PCH) and hire purchase (HP) let drivers spread the cost of buying a new car, but they’ll likely end up paying more in the long run than simply buying the car with cash.

The main cause for this is the loan’s Annual Percentage Rating (APR). This is the official cost of borrowing money per year and covers interest and any mandatory fees you might be subject to.

Typically, most new car finance deals have an APR of between 4% and 8%. However, it’s possible to get a 0% APR car deal in the UK, meaning the only extras you’ll need to pay are the deposit and, in some cases, the optional final deposit to own the car at the end of the contract.