CUPRA Born wins Best Electric Family Car and Best Used Electric Family Car

When the CUPRA Born was launched, it brought flair and fun to the electric family car market. Four years on from its debut, and despite a flood of newer, highly competitive rivals, the Born’s fundamental formula continues to prove unbeatable.

That was reinforced back in September when the Born scooped Best Electric Family Car and Best Used Electric Family Car at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards.

What Car?’s judges were particularly fond of the Born’s sharp exterior style and plush, well-equipped cabin. Even the entry-level V1 version feels the part, featuring 19in alloy wheels, striking copper highlights, and supportive sports seats that hold you in place when you want to drive with a bit more gusto.