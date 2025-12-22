CUPRA Born wins Best Electric Family Car and Best Used Electric Family Car
The Born picks up two wins in What Car?'s annual Electric Car of the Year Awards...
When the CUPRA Born was launched, it brought flair and fun to the electric family car market. Four years on from its debut, and despite a flood of newer, highly competitive rivals, the Born’s fundamental formula continues to prove unbeatable.
That was reinforced back in September when the Born scooped Best Electric Family Car and Best Used Electric Family Car at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards.
What Car?’s judges were particularly fond of the Born’s sharp exterior style and plush, well-equipped cabin. Even the entry-level V1 version feels the part, featuring 19in alloy wheels, striking copper highlights, and supportive sports seats that hold you in place when you want to drive with a bit more gusto.
Speaking of which, driving dynamics were also a standout feature. The Born V1’s 230PS electric motor clocks a swift 6.7-second 0-62mph time, while its well-sorted chassis ensures it outhandles its rivals with sharp steering and tidy body control.
Practicality was a highlight, too. The Born offers plenty of space for four six-footers, more rear-seat room than many of its close rivals, and its well-shaped boot can swallow six carry-on suitcases.
Finally, the Born V1’s 264-mile official WLTP range (up to 354 miles WLTP when fitted with the 79kWh battery)* is competitive, backed by class-leading rapid-charging capability, allowing a 10%-80% top-up in as little as 24 minutes with a 165kW ultra-rapid public charger**. Chuck its 5-year manufacturer warranty on top of all of that, and it’s easy to see why the CUPRA Born is What Car?’s favourite electric family car, whether you’re buying new or used.
* Test data obtained under standardised conditions after the battery had been fully charged (to 100%). The CUPRA Born V1 is a battery electric vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes and may vary by trim. Only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Zero emissions while driving. Data correct at December 2025.
** Indicative minimum charge time. Test value for comparisons only – may not reflect real world experience. Actual charge times are impacted by many factors and will be longer in cold weather. Availability of ultra-rapid chargers is limited mostly to major arterial routes.