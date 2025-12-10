2026 Kia Seltos revealed: new petrol and hybrid SUV to focus on value

The Seltos measures 4430mm from nose to tail, meaning it’s sized midway between the Kia Stonic and the Sportage, and is about the same length as a Kia Niro . However, while every version of the latter is electrified (it comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms), the only Seltos engines at launch will be conventional petrols.

These include a turbocharged 1.6-litre unit with 178bhp or 190bhp, and a 2.0-litre that foregoes turbocharging, so makes do with 147bhp. That said, we’d be surprised if the 2.0-litre ends up coming to the UK; instead the range will later expand to include a hybrid variant that features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for powering external devices.

Inside, meanwhile, the Seltos has twin 12.3in screens: one that displays your instrumentation and the other a touchscreen for infotainment. It’s the same arrangement that you get in the Sportage, where we’ve found the touchscreen responds quickly to inputs, but some of the icons are on the small side.

Remote software updates should keep the system up to date. Plus, the Seltos will be available with a head-up display that projects important information – such as your speed – onto the windscreen, and a digital key that allows you to access the car via your phone.