MG HS long-term test: report 2

Trophy brings leather trim; okay, it’s synthetic, but it’s soft and comfortable to sit on, and doesn’t seem to be any stickier or sweatier in sunlight than the real deal. It isn’t confined to the seats, either; there’s swathes of the stuff. It swaddles most of the places where fingers routinely roam; the armrests in the doors and between the seats, the door pulls, the surrounds to the door handles, and all the way across the dashboard. And it’s all stitched together very neatly.

Plenty more catches the eye, too; there are details that, if not made from actual metal, do a darned good job of convincing you that they are. And in places where there aren’t bits of leatheresque material or metallic jewellery, surfaces – such as the door panels – are sculpted to be good to touch and interesting to look at.

Admittedly, things are markedly less plush below waist level. The bottom half of the dashboard and the lower sections of the doors are all made from hard, black plastic that’s rather less alluring to behold. Still, nothing I’ve applied pressure to feels at all flimsy. I'd say general interior quality is at least the equal of my previous Mini Countryman – a much more expensive family SUV.