New Citroën ë-C3 van will have 200-mile range and £15k price
Citroën looking to breathe new life into the car-based van market with commercial vehicle based on its new small electric hatchback...
A van variant of the new Citroën ë-C3 electric car will go on sale this April, costing from just £15,035 (excluding VAT).
That price includes the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG) and makes the ë-C3 van a direct rival to the £14,995 Dacia Spring Cargo. However, because Citroën has based its contender on the larger-battery (44kWh) version of the ë-C3, it offers an official range of 200 miles, compared with the Spring Cargo’s 140 miles.
Indeed, the commercial vehicle variant of the ë-C3 can officially travel a mile farther than the car between charges, due to the fact it’s lighter – at least until you start filling its load area.
The maximum charging speed is unchanged from the ë-C3 electric car, at 100kW, allowing a 20-80% top-up in 26 minutes. By contrast, the Spring Cargo (below) can only charge at up to 34kW and needs 45 minutes to get from 20-80%.
To turn the ë-C3 into a van, Citroën removed the rear seats and seatbelt mounting points. Plus, it installed a mesh bulkhead to prevent cargo from sliding into the front of the vehicle when the driver brakes.
The maximum payload is 494kg, which compares favourably with the Spring Cargo’s 370kg. And, likewise, the ë-C3 van’s 111bhp power output trumps it’s rivals 64bhp.
The number of manufacturers offering car-based vans (for those businesses that don’t need anything larger) has shrunk significantly in recent years, with the Ford Fiesta, Renault Zoe and Vauxhall Corsa vans among those to be discontinued.
Explaining Citroën’s decision to buck the trend, the firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, told What Car?: “The size of this market is so different from one country to another, but even where it’s tiny we feel there is an opportunity for growth as those carrying out urban deliveries look for greener solutions.”
