New Citroën ë-C3 van will have 200-mile range and £15k price

A van variant of the new Citroën ë-C3 electric car will go on sale this April, costing from just £15,035 (excluding VAT).

That price includes the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG) and makes the ë-C3 van a direct rival to the £14,995 Dacia Spring Cargo. However, because Citroën has based its contender on the larger-battery (44kWh) version of the ë-C3, it offers an official range of 200 miles, compared with the Spring Cargo’s 140 miles.

Indeed, the commercial vehicle variant of the ë-C3 can officially travel a mile farther than the car between charges, due to the fact it’s lighter – at least until you start filling its load area.