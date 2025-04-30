New Ferrari 296 Speciale revealed: lightweight supercar gets 868bhp

On sale Early 2026 Price from £350,000 (est)

The Ferrari 296 Speciale is aptly named, not just because it’s even punchier than the regular 296 GTB supercar – but also because it'll be rather difficult to get your hands on.

This new version of the 296 GTB promises to be lighter, brawnier and, according to Ferrari, the most fun car the Italian firm has ever produced. Indeed, the 296 Speciale gets an extra 49bhp for a total output of 868bhp from its V6 hybrid system, and it’ll be available in both coupé and spider (convertible) form.