New Ferrari 296 Speciale revealed: lightweight supercar gets 868bhp
The newest variant of Ferrari’s 296 supercar is 60kg lighter and 49bhp punchier than the regular model...
On sale Early 2026 Price from £350,000 (est)
The Ferrari 296 Speciale is aptly named, not just because it’s even punchier than the regular 296 GTB supercar – but also because it'll be rather difficult to get your hands on.
This new version of the 296 GTB promises to be lighter, brawnier and, according to Ferrari, the most fun car the Italian firm has ever produced. Indeed, the 296 Speciale gets an extra 49bhp for a total output of 868bhp from its V6 hybrid system, and it’ll be available in both coupé and spider (convertible) form.
The 296 Speciale’s 3.0-litre petrol engine has borrowed some tech from Ferrari’s 1184bhp F80 hypercar, allowing the engine to pump out 690bhp on its own, and a revised hybrid system adds an extra 178bhp.
Combined with the fact that the new variant is 60kg lighter than the regular model, this should make for a very enjoyable drive, to say the least – although the difference in weight might translate better onto the coupé than the spider, given the extra roof mechanism.
You also sit 5mm lower in the 296 Speciale than in the regular car – a feature that might please buyers who love that F1-car feel. Ferrari also claims that there’s a reduction in body lean going into corners, both of which should increase the 296’s agility event further.
Outside, the 296 Speciale gets a redesigned rear end inspired by the hardcore 296 Challenge and GT3 models, with two additional winglets and a small spoiler rising from the back.
Inside, lighter seats represent a 5kg saving over the regular car, and the steering wheel gets new physical buttons instead of the touch-sensitive controls on the regular model. There’s also some additional carbon fibre on the door panels.
The Ferrari 296 Speciale is due to arrive early next year, and it’ll set buyers back a cool £350,000. The 296 Speciale won’t be limited by numbers, Ferrari has said, but by production time, and only clients who have recently purchased a new or approved-used Ferrari in the last five years will be able to get their hands on one.
