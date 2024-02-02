SEAT Leon e-HYBRID: 5 reasons to pick it as a company car

Life – whether it’s work or play – is all about choice. Tea or coffee. Buy or sell. Smart or casual. But you don’t always need to choose between A or B. That’s especially true when it comes to picking your next company car. This is a case where the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID offers the best of all worlds.

Picking a company car is a decision you want to get right, because a company car isn’t only there to help you be more productive at work. It’s also a perk that enhances your life away from the office. A company car needs to seamlessly conquer the day-to-day of the working week, but also shouldn’t flinch in the face of a busy weekend with family or friends. Equally, whether it’s for work or play, you want a car that will cut your driving costs – both for you and your business.

The SEAT Leon e-HYBRID almost certainly offers everything you’re looking for. It’s a sleek-looking plug-in hybrid that’s available as both a stylish five-door hatchback and a spacious highly practical estate, both of which are packed with lots of smart connected entertainment, navigation and safer driving tech.