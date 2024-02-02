SEAT Leon e-HYBRID: tech that’s savvy for work and play
We break down the wealth of tech in SEAT’s fleet-friendly plug-in hybrid that makes company car journeys easier and safer...
Every journey has a story. And, like any great tale, it can be broken down into three key parts: beginning, middle, end. Introducing, then, the hero of our tale: the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID. Available as both a hatch and an estate, it’s a car that brings every stanza of your story to life in thrilling style – especially for company car drivers.
From a smartphone app that lets you prep the journey ahead from the comfort of your sofa, all the way to smart parking aids and easy plug-in hybrid charging that lets you pull up and top up with ease at your final destination, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID makes every moment of your drive a breeze. The net result: you can focus on making the most of your working day or a relaxing weekend.
There are a whole lot of other big reasons why the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is a great company car. But, when it comes to its wealth of tech that makes driving easier and safer, there’s more than enough material to justify its own chapter in the story. Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin…
Plan your journey in comfort and style
“Fail to prepare, prepare to fail,” the business advice goes. As most company car trips start before you get in your vehicle, a bit of planning pays dividends. That’s where the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s smart connected tech works for you – letting you prep trips in advance, and set out on the right path with confidence.
Working with the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s always-online connectivity, the SEAT Connect smartphone app lets you plan journeys and interact with your car remotely from the comfort of your sofa or your office.
It lets you keep an eye on the charging status of your SEAT Leon e-HYBRID so that you can ensure that the plug-in hybrid’s batteries are fully topped up, long before you’re due to set off. You can also pre-program the interior temperature of your SEAT Leon e-HYBRID so your car will be a perfect haven from the second you get into it – no matter whether it’s icy or sweltering outside.
Then, while you’re eating breakfast, you can use the SEAT Connect app and live traffic, petrol station and parking information to plan your route, and sync it to your car’s navigation system. So, when the time comes, you can just get into the car and hit the road.
Smart tech that generates a positive connection
On the outside, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID offers sharp style: from the distinctive LED headlights and Diamond Grille at the front to the coast-to-coast LED lights at the rear. The interior feels equally high-tech, with big bold crisp digital displays and warm ambient lighting that works with the optional panoramic sunroof to bring a sense of modern flair and relaxing spaciousness to your office-on-the-road.
The large crisp 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit display in your eyeline works with the central 10in infotainment touchscreen, so you can balance the right information on the right screen at the right time – whether that’s your speed, fuel economy and battery charge, or satellite-navigation with easy-to-understand 3D Maps that give you a better sense of your surroundings.
You’ve probably used the SEAT Connect app to plan your route, but smooth and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto turns your car into a true extension of your smartphone – letting you enjoy your music, news or podcast apps, or make hands-free calls, while wireless charging keeps your phone topped up and fully charged for your next meeting.
Much of the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s in-car tech can be controlled using the intuitive voice control, letting you interact more naturally with your car. For example, if you tell the system: “I’m feeling too hot”, it will turn down the tri-zone climate control system.
Keeping you safe on the road
Whether you’re driving in the city or on the motorway, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is packed with advanced invisible tech which is there to protect you every mile of your journey – lending a helping hand or an extra set of eyes to deal with the wealth of hazards around you. It’s not just your cherished car, it’s also your guardian angel.
Automatic Cruise Control, for example – available as part of the optional Safety and Driving Pack (M) – keeps you a safe distance from the car in front and works with the in-car satellite-navigation to predict and anticipate hazards in the road ahead (including roadworks).
Lane Assist will let you know if you’re about to stray out of your lane, and will actively steer you back into it, while Traffic Sign Recognition ensures you’re always aware of the right speed.
The SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s powerful automatic LED headlights also know just when to activate high beam, and when to dip, in a fraction of a second. So, that takes care of all things ahead of you. But what about the things you can’t see to your side and behind you?
Well, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s Blind Spot Detection with Exit Warning – available as part of the optional Safety and Driving Pack (XL) – looks up to 70 metres behind your car to tell you when there’s a vehicle in your blind spot.
At the end of your journey and parked up, it keeps a watching brief and spots if there’s a vehicle approaching before you get out of your car – flashing the interior lights to warn you. Then, when you’re ready to pull out of your parking spot for the drive home, it warns you of approaching traffic. It’s like having an extra set of pin-sharp eyes in the back of your head.
Keep on top of the numbers
When it comes to journeys for work or pleasure, there’s more than just pressing the accelerator when it comes to setting out on the right foot. Any good company car driver or fleet manager wants to cut the cost of work journeys, and that’s where the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain really delivers.
With up to 40 miles of electric range[1], it lets you make the most of cost-effective electric rates for home or office charging for most daily local journeys. Then, when you need to go the extra mile, an official fuel economy of 235.4mpg (WLTP) means you’ll spend less time (and money) at the petrol station.
The SEAT Connect smartphone app also lets you log your driving statistics during every journey, helping you track your expenses and drive even more efficiently.
Amping up your daily drive
Equally, driving isn’t always about simply getting from A to B. Sometimes you want a bit of fun along the way. And that’s where the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID stands out. It’s more than just transport; it’s designed be driven, getting you where you need to go with a smile on your face.
Using the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s up to 40 miles of electric drive at the start of your journey means you can start off with a drive that’s as quiet and relaxing as it is efficient and low-impact. Then, when you do find an entertaining bit of road, the zingy 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and the instant punch of the electric motors work together with SEAT’s characterfully sharp steering and sporty suspension – letting you make the most of the journey and setting you in the mood for the next meeting.
Yes, life is full of journeys, but only the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID will make you want to take the road less travelled on the way back.
End one journey; start a new story
When you get to the end of your journey, the advanced Park Assist system can steer your SEAT Leon e-HYBRID into a space for you. But the smart tech of the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID doesn’t stop working when you walk away from your car.
The SEAT Connect app’s remote locking feature lets you open or secure the car if someone has to run back for a forgotten item – such as a vital laptop or a much-loved teddy bear – even if you’re beyond the range of the key fob.
Then, when you’re heading back to your SEAT Leon e-HYBRID to start your journey home – potentially in a strange and unfamiliar city, feeling perhaps a little vague about exactly where you parked your car – the SEAT Connect app can remind of where your car is and use the app’s navigation to guide you right back to it.
So, from beginning to end, that’s the tale of how the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s tech makes every journey – whether it’s for work or play – easier, safer and less stressful. Writing the next chapter in the story is up to you.
Learn more about the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID
[1] Figures were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. Mains electricity required for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes; only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and equivalent all-electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results.
