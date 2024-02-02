SEAT Leon e-HYBRID: tech that’s savvy for work and play

Every journey has a story. And, like any great tale, it can be broken down into three key parts: beginning, middle, end. Introducing, then, the hero of our tale: the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID. Available as both a hatch and an estate, it’s a car that brings every stanza of your story to life in thrilling style – especially for company car drivers.

From a smartphone app that lets you prep the journey ahead from the comfort of your sofa, all the way to smart parking aids and easy plug-in hybrid charging that lets you pull up and top up with ease at your final destination, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID makes every moment of your drive a breeze. The net result: you can focus on making the most of your working day or a relaxing weekend.

There are a whole lot of other big reasons why the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is a great company car. But, when it comes to its wealth of tech that makes driving easier and safer, there’s more than enough material to justify its own chapter in the story. Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin…