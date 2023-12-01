Smart #1: 5 reasons why it’s a What Car? five-star car

#2 Sprightly driving character



Think an all-electric SUV can’t be fun to drive? Think again. Both the What Car? and Autocar road test teams had high praise for how the smart #1 feels on the road, with particular praise for its agile and balanced handling.



It starts with the smart #1 Pro+ and Premium models, which boast 268hp and 343Nm of always-available instant all-electric torque from the rear-wheel drive motor, delivering impressive acceleration from 0-62mph in as little as 6.7s.



As What Car? explained: “Visibility is good, thanks to upright slender windscreen pillars and a low dashboard. On faster A-roads and motorways, the smart #1 rides more smoothly than most rivals. It feels more alert and sportier than those cars at low speeds. The steering is well judged, with a reassuring amount of weighting.”



If you want even more pep, the smart #1 BRABUS adds an electric motor on the front wheels, delivering all-electric all-wheel drive for added traction and confidence in all conditions. Power is increased to 422hp, while torque is increased to 543Nm. That means you can dash from 0-62mph in as little as 3.9 seconds.



“It’s as fast as an Audi RS3,” What Car? said. “It feels brutally quick and builds speed so effortlessly it’s hilarious. For a similar pace among electric SUVs, you’ll need to look at the Kia EV6 GT or the Tesla Model Y Performance – and both of those options are way more expensive.”



One final benefit of that potent electric power. A towing capability of up to 1,600kg. As What Car? pointed out: “That’s the same as our electric Tow Car Of The Year, the Kia EV6.”

#3 Impressive range & fast charging



Think all that amped-up performance will compromise the smart #1’s range? Not a chance. The smart #1 Pro+ delivers up to 260 miles from its advanced 66kWh battery, while the smart #1 Premium delivers up to 273 miles. Even the high- performance smart #1 BRABUS boasts up to 248 miles of range, ensuring you’ve got more miles to enjoy those bigger smiles.



That’s easily enough for a week or more of short daily commutes, school runs and shopping trips without needing to plug in. It’s also good for a long weekend away, letting you do the three-hour drive from Bristol to Manchester on one charge.



Equally, the smart #1 makes charging easy. Obviously, long slow overnight charges at home are the most practical cost-effective charging option. But, if you do need to top-up on-the-go, the smart #1’s 150kW charging capability means you can access the many ultra-rapid chargers in the UK’s network, boosting your range from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes. As What Car? said: “You’d wait about 45 minutes for the same charge in the BYD Atto 3, the Honda e:NY1 or the Kia Niro EV.”



The smart #1 Premium gives you even more options for faster charging by adding a state-of-the-art silicon carbide invertor and heat pump, as well as 22kW charging capability that can charge your smart #1 from 10% to 80% in as little as three hours at a fast public or office charger. That’s perfect for fitting around work, a day out shopping, grabbing lunch, visiting a museum or a gallery, or catching a film.

#4 Packed with clever tech



Inside, the smart #1 is as high-tech as it is stylish and practical. At the heart of it all lies a high-definition 9.2in digital instrument cluster and 12.8in central touchscreen that have been developed with industry experts ECARX.



Using the very latest hardware (including a high-speed Qualcomm 8155 8-core chipset and 128GB storage for the tech geeks among you) to ensure ultra-fast response, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity come as standard, while the smart #1’s in-car 4G wi-fi hotspot capability means it’s always connected and always online. So, using over-the-air software updates, you always have access to the latest maps, features, and functionality.



Crucially, whether you use the responsive touchscreen or the intuitive multi-language voice control, it has all designed to be incredibly easy and intuitive to use, removing the frustration of scouring multiple menus to find the features that matter most to you.



There’s a step-by-step user guide, and an AI virtual assistant – brought to life with a friendly fox avatar – to help you find what you’re looking for. Key controls (such as air-conditioning) are always on-screen, with shortcut icons and one-click drop-down menus for the other popular functions and features. Split-screen functionality means you can still see your navigation while you’re using the smart #1’s parking cameras.



On smart #1 Premium and BRABUS models you also get a 13-speaker 640W Beats Soundsystem and wireless charging for your mobile phone, as well as a 10in head- up display for good measure, helping you focus even more keenly on the road.



Ambient lighting with 64 colours and pre-configured themes transform the interior of your smart #1 to match your mood, while a wealth of apps – including Spotify as standard, music and podcast apps – keep you entertained on the move. There are even some in-car games to while away the moments while you’re parked up.



Finally, the smart #1’s smartphone app lets you connect with your car remotely, helping you check its location, charging status and security.



Suffice to say, our road test teams were mightily impressed by this wealth of tech, as well as how easy and enjoyable it is to use. “The 9.2in digital instrument panel is bright, crisp and easy to read, with all the information you need, while the big 12.8in touchscreen is very responsive,” What Car? said. “You can play games on it, and a fox avatar can follow you round from menu to menu. There’s even a pet mode, so you can leave an animal in the car without it getting dangerously hot...”



As Autocar added: “Within a few minutes of familiarisation it all works intuitively. Oft- used functions are rarely more than two taps away, the icons are decently large and respond instantly and the climate controls are always on-screen.”



As if that wasn’t enough, the smart #1 also boasts plenty of user-friendly practicality tech features as standard – things like power-adjustable heated front seats and powered heated door mirrors (both using a memory feature for different drivers), as well as a powered tailgate for easier loading of luggage or shopping.