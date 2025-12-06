Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The Best electric SUVs in 2025 – the top 10, plus the ones to avoid
The Best electric SUVs in 2025 – the top 10, plus the ones to avoid

Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we name the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid...

Steve Huntingford
Published06 December 2025
Best electric SUVs 2025 – the top 10, plus the ones to avoid
Best electric SUVs 2025
Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
BMW iX3
BMW iX3
Smart #1
Smart #1
Genesis GV60
Genesis GV60
Renault Scenic E-Tech
Renault Scenic E-Tech
Smart #3
Smart #3
Renault 4
Renault 4
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
Lexus UX 300e
Whether it's because some qualify for the newly announced Government grant, or because there are more than ever to choose from, the market for electric SUVs is positively booming. And running one can make excellent sense if you can charge it up at home or at work, because you can take advantage of the best energy tariffs to make running an electric SUV very cheap.

The best electric SUVs do far more than just offer the promise of low running costs, though. They must also be practical, with room enough for your family and anything they might wish to bring with them, and interiors which will keep everyone comfortable on long trips. And while we're not looking for sports car handling here, the best electric SUVs should also be good to drive, with potent acceleration, decent cornering ability and a ride which will soak up the worst lumps and bumps with ease.

Our expert team of road testers has spent hundreds of hours driving every electric SUV on the market, assessing them over thousands of miles, both back-to-back against key rivals on public roads, and at our private test track. The result of that in-depth testing is the list you see here, where we're revealing Britain's best electric SUVs. Remember, if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can follow the links through to our full reviews to learn more about each model, or see the latest discounts available through our New Car Deals service.

We've also named the electric SUV we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about electric SUV ownership at the bottom of this page.

