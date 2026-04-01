BMW iX3 gains new entry-level variant with 395-mile range

On sale Summer Price from £53,250

When it arrived in the UK last year, the BMW iX3 was available solely in 462bhp dual-motor 50 xDrive form. That version has some eye-catching figures, including a massive official 500-mile range – in fact, it was so impressive we named it our overall Car of the Year at our 2026 What Car? Awards. But not everyone needs all the prowess of four-wheel-drive and that huge range, and that’s where the BMW iX3 40 comes in.

Indeed, the new 40 acts as the entry point into the iX3 range, bringing some more modest – but still competitive – figures. It’s powered by a smaller 82.6kWh (usable capacity) battery instead of the hefty 108.7kWh unit in the xDrive 50 version, alongside a rear-mounted 316bhp electric motor which delivers a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec. That’s speedier than an entry-level Audi Q6 e-tron, but the Tesla Model Y RWD is marginally quicker.