BMW iX3 gains new entry-level variant with 395-mile range
Our reigning Car of the Year has now gained a cheaper, less powerful variant – but it still has some impressive figures...
On sale Summer Price from £53,250
When it arrived in the UK last year, the BMW iX3 was available solely in 462bhp dual-motor 50 xDrive form. That version has some eye-catching figures, including a massive official 500-mile range – in fact, it was so impressive we named it our overall Car of the Year at our 2026 What Car? Awards. But not everyone needs all the prowess of four-wheel-drive and that huge range, and that’s where the BMW iX3 40 comes in.
Indeed, the new 40 acts as the entry point into the iX3 range, bringing some more modest – but still competitive – figures. It’s powered by a smaller 82.6kWh (usable capacity) battery instead of the hefty 108.7kWh unit in the xDrive 50 version, alongside a rear-mounted 316bhp electric motor which delivers a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec. That’s speedier than an entry-level Audi Q6 e-tron, but the Tesla Model Y RWD is marginally quicker.
That battery is officially good for a range of 395 miles, meaning the base-spec iX3 can travel further than most equivalent rivals, including the Model Y Long Range RWD and the MG IM6, on a single charge. Of course, you won’t achieve the full 395 miles in real-world driving, but it’s still an impressive figure.
With a maximum rate of 300kW, the iX3 40 charges slightly slower than the xDrive 50, which can charge at speeds of up to 400kW. Still, topping up should still be pretty speedy, with a 10-80% charge taking 21 minutes according to BMW – but that’s if you can find any ultra-rapid 800V public chargers, which are hard to come by in the UK.
In terms of equipment, you get all the same kit in the iX3 40 as in the xDrive 50, including BMW's iDrive infotainment system, which features a huge, 17.9in trapezoidal touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard, as well as a long, thin screen positioned between the top of the dashboard and bottom of the windscreen that acts as a digital driver’s display.
As standard, you get 20in alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, two-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, heated front seats, LED headlights with automatic high beam, electrically operated front seats and wireless phone charging.
The new BMW iX3 40 will arrive in the summer. Prices start at £53,250, which makes it more expensive than RWD versions of the Tesla Model Y and all versions of the MG IM6. However, you’ll pay at least £60,000 for a base-spec Audi Q6 e-tron, and at least £70,000 for an equivalent Polestar 3.
Read more: Best electric SUVs >>
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