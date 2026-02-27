While the iX3, and many other BMWs have lost the physical controller, my iX is one of the models that still has it but, surprisingly, I’ve barely used it during my month or so with the car. The reason is largely because the main app screen is so massive that it’s easier to quickly tap a few things than it is to scroll endlessly to find the one that you want – seriously, my iPhone’s home screen has fewer apps on it. The other reason is the thoughtfully placed shortcut buttons, including a driver assist button on the centre console and a seat adjustment button on the door, that significantly reduce the time needed to make changes.

That’s not to say that I want BMW to remove physical controls, though. Take adjusting the seat – while I can move the back rest and seat base using buttons on the door, lumbar adjustment is hidden within the touchscreen. That means hitting the door shortcut, heading into the seat adjustment section, tapping the small dot that corresponds to lumbar support and then holding down an arrow for up, down, in or out. It’s that rigmarole that makes me glad that my car has a seat memory function, so I can get back to my seating position at the touch of a button when other members of the road test team have driven it. Even with that in mind, I still maintain that the iX’s iDrive system is one of the best out there and, while I may not use the rotary controller every time I get behind the wheel of the iX, it is really nice to have it for those occasions when I need to dive deeper into the infotainment system.