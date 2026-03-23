BMW iX long-term test: report 3

The xDrive60’s battery holds 110kWh (rounded up), so it would run John's house for almost a day and a half during that period of high energy consumption. That’s seriously impressive. No surprise, then, that the iX managed to take him from London to his house, driven in exactly the same manner as he would drive a petrol car (prioritising speed rather than efficiency), with ease. And it still had around 100 miles of range left when he arrived. If he'd been using its 'Max Range' mode the iX would have gone even farther – when he clicked this setting out of curiosity with the battery at 100% and the predicted range went up to 460 miles.

Why mention this? Because it’s the first electric car John has driven completed that journey in while driving normally – rather than eking out the range to get there without stopping en route. And because John didn’t have to stop at an expensive public charger en route, when he did charge it, he did so at home for a reasonable price – around £18 was enough to get the battery to 80%.

John did report back one annoyance, though: his house is a farm with gates on the lane. He resents getting out to open the gates at the best of times, but the iX made matters worse because every time he exited the car it switched off completely. So he would get out, open the gate, get back in, switch the ignition on, wait for the seat and steering wheel to move back into their preset positions, select drive, then move forward a few feet, get out to close the gate, and repeat the entire palaver.