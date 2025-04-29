2028 BMW 1 Series to go fully electric for the first time
The next-generation BMW 1 Series is expected to arrive in 2028, and it’s set to become a full EV...
Sometimes, a fresh start means completely renovating your house, or buying yourself a whole new wardrobe, but in BMW’s case, it means completely revamping its vehicle lineup with a host of new electric cars arriving over the next three years – and an all-new BMW 1 Series is set to be among them.
Indeed, the BMW 1 Series is expected to follow in the footsteps of its larger 3 Series sibling and get a full Neue Klasse electric makeover for its fourth generation.
It’ll be one of 40 new and updated models BMW is launching over the next three years, and it’ll act as an entry-point for the firm’s new-generation Neue Klasse family. All of those models will be fully-electric, and according to BMW, they’ll offer 30% more range, will charge 30% faster and will be 25% more efficient than its existing electric vehicles.
While no details about the next 1 Series have been confirmed yet, it’s likely to arrive in 2028, as the current model lifecycle ends. It should be based on the same underpinnings – dubbed the Gen6 platform – as the new 3 Series, which is due to arrive next year.
Official figures are yet to be revealed, but, for reference, the rival VW ID 3 can currently manage up to 369 miles in its most efficient form, while the upcoming electric Audi A3 is targeting 435 miles on a single charge.
The Gen6 platform should also accommodate 800V charging, which means the next-gen 1 Series could be among the fastest-charging electric cars on the market – although that’s a moving target, because charging speeds are continually improving across the board.
Since the electric 3 Series will carry over the i3 badge, following that same logic, the 1 Series could follow in its footsteps with the name i1.
In terms of looks, the new 1 Series will likely carry over some design cues from the next-gen 3 Series, including its slim kidney-shaped grilles and more traditional headlights.
Inside, it’ll likely get BMW’s new iDrive system, which has moved entirely away from buttons and gravitated towards touch-sensitive or voice controls. The Neue Klasse concept upon which the 1 Series could be based featured a tech-heavy central touchscreen and full-width head-up display alongside haptic steering-wheel controls.
We were impressed with the iDrive system's sharp graphics when we tested it, but we were big fans of the old BMW rotary dial, so it would be a shame to see it go.
The electric 1 Series is likely to arrive in 2028. No prices have been revealed yet, but we expect it could start at around £35,000 – more than what you’d pay for an ID 3, but less than the projected price of the electric A3.
