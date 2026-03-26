Cupra Tavascan gains 187bhp entry-level variant plus new interior tech
Updates to the Cupra Tavascan include a new, base-spec variant with a 270-mile range...
The Cupra Tavascan electric SUV has been updated, bringing a new entry-level variant, tweaks to its interior and upgraded technology.
Buyers will now be able to choose a new 58kWh battery, which will act as the entry-point into the Tavascan’s lineup, and will sit alongside a single electric motor delivering 187bhp. That battery is officially good for a range of 270 miles – further than the entry-level Ford Capri (243 miles), but the base-spec Tesla Model Y can officially manage 311 miles.
Specific figures haven’t been revealed, but, according to Cupra, the new battery should be able to charge from 10-80% in 28 minutes in ideal conditions. Other variants of the Tavascan can charge at speeds of up to 135kW.
The update also brings a new infotainment to each version of the Tavascan, with a new 10.25in driver’s display – almost double the size of the previous 5.3in display. There’s also a redesigned steering wheel with physical buttons instead of the old touch-sensitive pads. This should be an improvement, since we found the old controls to be too easy to trigger by accident.
The Tavascan’s infotainment system is now Android-based, bringing new apps through an integrated app store.
In terms of tech, drivers can now unlock the car using a mobile key on their smartphone. There’s also new vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which allows you to charge up external devices using the Tavascan’s battery.
Other updates include a Launch Control feature for 77kWh battery versions, which introduces a boost of acceleration, enhancements to the Sennheiser sound system for higher-spec models and a new exterior paint option.
The upgraded Cupra Tavascan will arrive in autumn this year. Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we’d expect the entry-level variant to start at around £45,000 – more expensive than the Ford Capri, but in line with the entry-level Kia EV6, though that car comes with a bigger battery and more range.
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