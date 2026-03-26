Cupra Tavascan gains 187bhp entry-level variant plus new interior tech

The Cupra Tavascan electric SUV has been updated, bringing a new entry-level variant, tweaks to its interior and upgraded technology.

Buyers will now be able to choose a new 58kWh battery, which will act as the entry-point into the Tavascan’s lineup, and will sit alongside a single electric motor delivering 187bhp. That battery is officially good for a range of 270 miles – further than the entry-level Ford Capri (243 miles), but the base-spec Tesla Model Y can officially manage 311 miles.

Specific figures haven’t been revealed, but, according to Cupra, the new battery should be able to charge from 10-80% in 28 minutes in ideal conditions. Other variants of the Tavascan can charge at speeds of up to 135kW.