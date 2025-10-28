Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Tavascan from £277 per month

Named after a village in Catalonia that’s famous for using its lakes to produce green energy, the Cupra Tavascan pays homage to its namesake by being the second all-electric offering from the Spanish brand. And, in its trendy SUV form, it offers a tempting package for families in need of space.

Indeed, the Tavascan is practical and spacious, plus it comes with an impressive safety rating from Euro NCAP. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £277 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2486.34. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.