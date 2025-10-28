Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Tavascan from £277 per month
The Cupra Tavascan is a spacious and well-equipped electric SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
Named after a village in Catalonia that’s famous for using its lakes to produce green energy, the Cupra Tavascan pays homage to its namesake by being the second all-electric offering from the Spanish brand. And, in its trendy SUV form, it offers a tempting package for families in need of space.
Indeed, the Tavascan is practical and spacious, plus it comes with an impressive safety rating from Euro NCAP. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £277 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2486.34. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2162.52), which will cost £360.42 per month.
See all Cupra Tavascan deals
You can have your Tavscan with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Our Deal of the Day is the entry-level rear-wheel-drive option, which pumps out 282bhp and could manage a range of around 270 miles when we tested it under real-world conditions. While that’s competitive, it wasn’t quite as far as the Ford Capri or Kia EV6 managed.
That being said, you get plenty of punch in the Tavascan, with our test car achieving 0-60mph in 6.1sec. It’s decent to drive too, with body lean kept well in check. The EV6 and the Tavascan’s petrol sibling, the Cupra Formentor, feel slightly more balanced and agile, though.
Inside, the Tavascan gets a 15in infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration and a built-in sat-nav. The touchscreen controls most functions, and it’s quick to respond, though its menu lay-out can be slightly distracting.
On the plus side, the Tavascan isn’t short of stylish features, with ambient lighting and a large central spine that acts as a bridge between the centre console and dashboard.
There’s plenty of space in both the front and rear of the Tavascan; even those well over 6ft will have no issues getting comfy.
With 540 litres of boot space, Tavascan is also very practical. The boot is a useful square shape and it exceeds the capacity of the EV6. We managed to squeeze nine carry-on suitcases up to the parcel shelf, matching the rival Capri.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level V1 trim, which comes well equipped with three-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and start, automatic lights and wipers, and a wireless phone-charger.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Cupra Tavascan deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
