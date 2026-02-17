I visited the flagship centre in the gorgeous surroundings of Eastnor castle, where instructor Dan explained that we’d be taking on many of the same routes used by the venerable Land Rover Defender. And while you’d perhaps expect an off-roader like the Defender to go mud-plugging with ease, you might not expect the same of my comfortable seven-seat SUV. And one which, let’s not forget, is on its second owner, has more than 14,000 miles on the clock, and isn’t running on special off-road tyres.

I’ll admit that as we waded through water which at one point came up past the door sills and submerged the front-facing camera, I was worried. But I needn’t have been, because no matter what we threw at my Discovery, it simply carried on. Whether that was rocks which looked tailor-made to cause a puncture, mud ruts which wouldn’t have looked out of place in a war movie, or the kind of slopes you’d expect to see on a mountainside, my car kept on going.

Of course, there’s a lot going on under its bonnet to make such progress seem as easy as it did, but, as Dan explained, it's designed to make off-roading as easy as possible. And as I got to grips with the Discovery’s off-road systems, from its under-bonnet camera which allowed me to ‘see’ what was under the car, to its low-traction start, which is designed to get you moving again on slippery surfaces, I felt confident that the car would keep going long after my own determination had run out.