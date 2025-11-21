Vauxhall Grandland Electric long-term test: report 5

Why it’s here To find out what Vauxhall's electric family SUV has to offer in what is a highly competitive class

Mileage 5328 List price £39,995 Best Price £39,995 Price as tested £40,645 Official range 322 miles Test range 265 miles

3 November 2025 – On the straight and narrow

As a tall chap, I have been known to come a cropper when I forget my own height. For the most part, I get away with it, but I sometimes find myself on a boat, or in a period cottage, where I really don't fit comfortably. And so it was with my Vauxhall Grandland Electric on some of the country lanes of Cornwall.

My Grandland is an electric family SUV; a substantial one as befits its position as Vauxhall's range-topping model, but far from the biggest on the road. Most of the time, its considerable bulk is immaterial. It hardly feels ungainly or cumbersome; it's easy to judge where the corners are on packed urban roads, or to position the car for the best cornering line on a sinuous A-road. In fact, as I reported previously, I found it quite satisfying to ease from one bend to the next on Cornwall's more obliging A-roads.