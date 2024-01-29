What is GAP insurance and how much should you pay for it?

What’s being done to make GAP insurance bettr value for consumers?

Car dealers may soon be prevented from selling GAP insurance, due to the latest action by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates insurance providers.

It has been trying to make the GAP insurance products dealers sell to car buyers better value for some years. In September 2023, it wrote to insurance companies selling GAP to remind them of their obligation to provide good value to their customers. It warned them that if they didn’t demonstrate that customers were getting a fair deal within three months, it would take further action.

The reason the FCA is acting is that, according to its latest data, only 6% of the amount customers pay in premiums for GAP insurance is paid out in claims. However, some insurers have paid out up to 70% of the value of premiums in commission to those selling the cover, such such as motor dealerships.

The result of the FCA’s warning, according to a report by Car Dealer, is that some insurers are already withdrawing the product from sale.

Although this may be bad news for car dealers, it’s good news for consumers because they’ll still be able to buy cover that’s better value direct from online providers.

How much should you pay for GAP insurance?

To find out just how big the difference is between the prices charged by dealerships and insurance companies, we got GAP insurance quotes for four popular car models: the BMW X5, Kia Sorento, Seat Leon and Volvo XC40.