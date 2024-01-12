2024 What Car? Safety Award contenders revealed

The new car models that are in contention to win the 2024 What Car? Safety Award, held in association with Thatcham Research, have been revealed.

The winner of the Safety Award will be named on 18 January as part of our annual Car of the Year Awards event. The five models with a chance of winning range from a small SUV to a luxury SUV, giving buyers a good variety of car sizes and price points to choose from.

All but one of the contenders are pure electric cars, demonstrating that car makers are paying attention to safety for the models that will become their main sellers in the future, as we transition to the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales in 2035.