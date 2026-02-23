2026 BYD Seal updated with bigger boot and more tech
Model year updates for BYD’s electric saloon bring improved practicality...
On sale Now Price from £45,730
You might not believe it, but the BYD Seal has been on UK roads for more than two years now, and it’s just received some small updates to keep it fresh for 2026.
Chief among the changes is its increased practicality. Indeed, while its size remains the same on the outside, the Seal become bigger inside, with its boot now measuring at 485 litres – up from 400 litres in the outgoing model – and gaining tethering hooks to secure loose items. For reference, the BMW i4 has 470 litre and we managed to squeeze seven carry-on suitcases in it, under its tonneau cover – the same as what we got in the previous Seal.
Unlike the i4, though, the Seal has an additional ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet which has also grown in size. It now offers 72 litres – 19 more than before, and enough, BYD claims, to house another carry-on suitcase.
Elsewhere inside, the Seal gets some new safety tech, including a Driver Monitoring System, which detects when a driver’s attention is brought away from the road. There’s also a new Bluetooth key which allows drivers to access their car through their phone. Additionally, the stitched ‘BYD’ logo has been removed from the seat headrests.
Outside, not much has changed except for some tweaks to the design of its 19in wheels and three new exterior paint options.
Trim levels and specifications remain unchanged, with buyers able to opt for either Design or Excellence trim. Entry-level Design trim includes LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, a 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charging and electrically-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, while Excellence trim adds a head-up display.
Prices are also the same as before, starting at £45,730 for base-spec Design models and jumping up to £48,730 for Excellence models. That means you’ll still pay more for a BYD Seal than a Tesla Model 3, but less than a BMW i4 or Volkswagen ID 7.
