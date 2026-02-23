On sale Now Price from £45,730

You might not believe it, but the BYD Seal has been on UK roads for more than two years now, and it’s just received some small updates to keep it fresh for 2026.

Chief among the changes is its increased practicality. Indeed, while its size remains the same on the outside, the Seal become bigger inside, with its boot now measuring at 485 litres – up from 400 litres in the outgoing model – and gaining tethering hooks to secure loose items. For reference, the BMW i4 has 470 litre and we managed to squeeze seven carry-on suitcases in it, under its tonneau cover – the same as what we got in the previous Seal.