So far, we’ve driven a prototype of the Epiq 55, which has a 208bhp electric motor powering its front wheels. It’s certainly not short on go, getting you up to motorway speeds quickly, with a burst of pace always on hand when you need it. Its 7.4sec official 0-62mph time beats those of the e-C3 Aircross, Puma Gen-E and R4.

Which versions are coming to the UK is yet to be confirmed, but the Epiq will also be produced in more affordable 35 and 40 guises. These have 114bhp and 133bhp respectively, with 0-62mph times of 9.8sec and 11.0sec.

As well as bringing a more powerful motor, 55 spec increases the battery size from 37kWh to 52kWh (usable capacity). Preliminary tests imply official ranges of 196 miles and 267 miles respectively; if confirmed, this would give the Epiq the edge over its equivalent rivals. The bigger battery can be charged at rates of up to 133kW, which should mean a 10-80% boost in around 23 minutes.

The smaller battery charges more slowly; the Epiq 35 accepts up to 50kW and the 40 up to 90kW. Skoda has yet to confirm how long a top-up will take for the entry-level car, but the 40 should take around 28 minutes.