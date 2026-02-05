2027 Skoda Epiq prototype drive: the pure-electric equivalent of the popular Kamiq is on the way
We’ve driven a prototype of the brand’s all-new entry-level electric SUV that’s closely related to the Volkswagen ID Cross...
Priced from £25,000 (est) | On sale Jan 2027
When a film is regarded as an epic, viewers will expect it to have been produced under an enormous budget, granting it spectacular visuals. It might also be expected to have a long run time. The word Epic (albeit creatively re-spelled) now relates to the new Skoda Epiq electric SUV, and in order to be a box-office success, it needs to do much more than simply look good – without costing a fortune. A long run time would still be good, though.
Sharing its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID Cross, the Epiq is scheduled to arrive next year as what is effectively an electric counterpart to the combustion-engined Skoda Kamiq, as a rival to the Citroen e-C3 Aircross, Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4 (R4).
But how does Skoda’s new entry-level electric SUV stack up with its siblings and rivals? We’ve been behind the wheel of a prototype version to see how things are shaping up.
What’s the Skoda Epiq prototype like to drive?
So far, we’ve driven a prototype of the Epiq 55, which has a 208bhp electric motor powering its front wheels. It’s certainly not short on go, getting you up to motorway speeds quickly, with a burst of pace always on hand when you need it. Its 7.4sec official 0-62mph time beats those of the e-C3 Aircross, Puma Gen-E and R4.
Which versions are coming to the UK is yet to be confirmed, but the Epiq will also be produced in more affordable 35 and 40 guises. These have 114bhp and 133bhp respectively, with 0-62mph times of 9.8sec and 11.0sec.
As well as bringing a more powerful motor, 55 spec increases the battery size from 37kWh to 52kWh (usable capacity). Preliminary tests imply official ranges of 196 miles and 267 miles respectively; if confirmed, this would give the Epiq the edge over its equivalent rivals. The bigger battery can be charged at rates of up to 133kW, which should mean a 10-80% boost in around 23 minutes.
The smaller battery charges more slowly; the Epiq 35 accepts up to 50kW and the 40 up to 90kW. Skoda has yet to confirm how long a top-up will take for the entry-level car, but the 40 should take around 28 minutes.
The Epiq’s suspension strikes a good balance between control and suppleness. Even on the largest 20in wheels, it’s more comfortable at low speeds than the Puma Gen-E, proving more settled and soaking up potholes more gracefully. Even as speeds increase, the suspension keeps body control in check over undulating roads and ensures you don’t sway around in your seat – a trait of the e-C3 Aircross.
Our drive of the prototype was limited to motorway and town driving, so we’ve yet to explore how the Epiq responds when the roads get twisty. However the light steering suggests it’s been tuned to make effortlessly threading through town a priority.
What’s the Skoda Epiq prototype like inside?
While we have been behind the wheel of the Skoda Epiq and we’ve been shown an example of the final production car, we’re not allowed to tell you many details about the car’s interior layout, tech or build quality.
What we can say is that every Epiq comes with the same 5.3in digital driver’s display that you’ll find in the Skoda Elroq and has a 13.0in central touchscreen infotainment system in the middle of its dashboard.
UK trim levels are yet to be confirmed, but there’s likely to be three different interior designs to choose from, all of which are filled with a mix of recycled materials, including synthetic leather and cloth. Meanwhile, the top-spec Suite interior would also add suede into the mix.
When it comes to practicality, a pair of broad six footers will have no issues getting comfortable in the front, with plenty of head, leg and shoulder room.
Likewise, in the rear, there’s enough head room in the outer seats to prevent tall people touching the rooflining, while leg room is more generous than in the Renault 4. There’s plenty of foot space underneath the front seats, too.
As with the R4, shoulder room will be tight if you try to fit three adults in the rear and, while they’ll probably be comfortable for short trips, it wouldn’t be great for long journeys. What’s more, the middle seat is slightly raised, reducing head room to the point that six footers will be touching the ceiling. At least the floor in the back is completely flat, giving the middle seat passenger lots of foot space.
Every Epiq gets a 475 litre boot. For context, that’s more than you’ll find in the back of most rivals, including 100 litres more than the R4, and even 15 litres more than in the larger Kia EV3. If boot space is important to you, the Ford Puma Gen-E will still be an even better choice, though, because that rival offers a whopping 523 litres of space and managed to swallow nine carry-on sized suitcases in our tests.
For extra space, you can split the Epiq’s rear seats in a 60/40 configuration and fold them flat. It’s a shame that there’s no ski hatch, meaning you have to sacrifice one of the outer rear seats if you need to load long items through from the boot, but that’s not something you’ll find on many of the Epiq’s rivals, either.
As is often the case with Skoda’s models, you can add some clever options in the boot, to help you organise your bits and pieces. On this occasion, they include a variable boot floor (which has storage space underneath, even when you have it in its lowest position) and a couple of cable storage bags that can be velcroed to the back of the rear seats. On top of that, you can also add an optional frunk beneath the Epiq’s bonnet.
Skoda Epiq prototype verdict
We won’t get our hands on a production-ready version of the Skoda Epiq until later this year, but our time with the prototype has left us very excited.
Indeed, with a price tag that promises to be very competitive, a decent range and very comfortable ride, it seems that the Epiq is shaping up as a very tempting alternative to already established rivals.
Skoda Epiq 55 price and specs
Price £28,000 (est) Engine 52kWh battery and electric motor Power 208bhp Torque 214lb ft Gearbox 1-spd automatic, FWD 0-62mph 9.8sec Top speed 99mph Range 267miles (est) CO2/tax 0g/km, 2%
