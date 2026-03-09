You see, the front-door aperture is on the small side, and if you have the driver’s seat quite far back, it becomes a bit of a struggle. Plus, you have to negotiate the car’s figure-hugging, heavily bolstered sports seats, which are more focused on holding you in place when you're cornering than making access easy.

The fact that the door opens to quite a large angle doesn't help, either, because this means that when you’re sitting in the driver’s seat, it can be a real stretch to reach the door handle to close it, unless you have very long arms. Now, obviously, the way to overcome this is not to push or pull the door as far open as it will go, but you have to remember to do it, which, of course, I don’t.

The rear door opening angle is more average, which is a shame when you think that some people might be loading small children into the back of an SUV. Not that space in the back is very plentiful anyway. With the driver’s seat set up for a six-footer like me, there isn’t enough room for another tallish adult to sit behind.