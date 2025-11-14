Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida long-term test: report 4

In its highest position, the adjustable false floor does away with the lip at the boot entrance, as well as levelling the extended load area out when the rear seats are folded down. Alternatively, dropping the floor down liberates a bit of additional luggage space, but since the floor itself accounts for an inch or so of potential extra boot depth, I’ve exiled it to the safety of my garage. With this done, the boot takes much of the gear I use on a typical day, including my tripods and stands, cleaning stuff and the camera bag itself. That’s good, but the Skoda Kamiq I ran recently – another small SUV – made everything more accessible; I’m more likely to have to disgorge things from the Junior’s boot (not great news when it’s drizzly out) to get to what I need than was the case with the Kamiq.

My stepladder, meanwhile, could just about go in the Kamiq’s boot, on top of everything else. In the Junior, it’s relegated to the back seat, along with my bag of flashgun equipment, ruling out anybody travelling in the back of my car en route to a shoot. That said, most of the What Car? reviews team are on the tall side, and they wouldn’t want to sit in the back of the Junior for very long anyway; with the driving seat set for me, the seat behind is really best suited to kids. As, in hindsight, were the contents of Granny’s handbag. Read more on our long-term Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida >> Read about more long-term test cars >>

