Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best estate car for comfort
While estates lack the fashionable status of SUVs, they’re more practical. But an estate also needs to be a pleasure to spend time in, and easy to live with beyond the simple virtue of space...
Mercedes E-Class Estate E300e AMG Line Premium
You’d never say that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports was uncomfortable – far from it. However, if you have (a lot) more money to spend and want proper luxury, the Mercedes E-Class Estate ticks all the boxes.
You see, as well as dampers that can adjust themselves depending on the road surface, it has self-levelling air suspension at the rear. The result is a very settled and comfortable ride, even with a heavy load in the boot.
Go for the plug-in hybrid E300e and your E-Class Estate will also have an official electric range of 70 miles, allowing you to glide along with no engine noise on a typical commute, enjoying the ambience of a classy interior that features plush heated and ventilated seats.
Due to its high price, the E-Class Estate can’t beat the Corolla overall, but its mix of practicality and luxury is compelling.
