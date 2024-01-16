Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best estate car for comfort

You’d never say that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports was uncomfortable – far from it. However, if you have (a lot) more money to spend and want proper luxury, the Mercedes E-Class Estate ticks all the boxes.

You see, as well as dampers that can adjust themselves depending on the road surface, it has self-levelling air suspension at the rear. The result is a very settled and comfortable ride, even with a heavy load in the boot.