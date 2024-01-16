2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best estate car for comfort
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best estate car for comfort

While estates lack the fashionable status of SUVs, they’re more practical. But an estate also needs to be a pleasure to spend time in, and easy to live with beyond the simple virtue of space...

Best estate car for comfort

Mercedes E-Class Estate E300e AMG Line Premium

Mercedes E-Class Estate side driving

You’d never say that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports was uncomfortable – far from it. However, if you have (a lot) more money to spend and want proper luxury, the Mercedes E-Class Estate ticks all the boxes.

You see, as well as dampers that can adjust themselves depending on the road surface, it has self-levelling air suspension at the rear. The result is a very settled and comfortable ride, even with a heavy load in the boot.

Mercedes E-Class Estate boot

Go for the plug-in hybrid E300e and your E-Class Estate will also have an official electric range of 70 miles, allowing you to glide along with no engine noise on a typical commute, enjoying the ambience of a classy interior that features plush heated and ventilated seats.

Due to its high price, the E-Class Estate can’t beat the Corolla overall, but its mix of practicality and luxury is compelling.

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
