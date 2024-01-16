2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best plug-in hybrid for all-electric range
WhatCarAwards banner - desktop
sponsored

In association with MotorEasy

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best plug-in hybrid for all-electric range

The best plug-in hybrid cars offer a long all-electric range, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and tax bills. Yet they must still drive well and not compromise on practicality...

Best plug-in hybrid for all-electric range

Mercedes GLC 300e AMG Line

COTY 2024 logo with Motoreasy
Read review Find deals
Mercedes GLC driving front

The UK Government’s National Travel Survey (England 2019) determined that the average car trip is just 8.4 miles. Things are unlikely to have changed much since then, and the latest plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) have no trouble tackling that distance in electric mode. The longer the all-electric range, though, the less reliant they are on petrol, and the Mercedes GLC 300e’s ability to travel for up to 80 miles (officially) between top-ups makes it the least reliant of all.

That means trips to the fuel pumps could be very rare indeed. Plus, using less petrol means lower official CO2 emissions, which, in turn, means a lower benefit-in-kind tax rating than most other PHEVs (just 5%).

Mercedes GLC interior

Company car users will pay less to run this GLC than they would for some far less luxurious petrol family cars, and they’ll be getting a much more useful vehicle, because the GLC is not only very comfy but also spacious and practical.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2024 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO