In association with MotorEasy
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best plug-in hybrid for all-electric range
The best plug-in hybrid cars offer a long all-electric range, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and tax bills. Yet they must still drive well and not compromise on practicality...
Mercedes GLC 300e AMG Line
The UK Government’s National Travel Survey (England 2019) determined that the average car trip is just 8.4 miles. Things are unlikely to have changed much since then, and the latest plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) have no trouble tackling that distance in electric mode. The longer the all-electric range, though, the less reliant they are on petrol, and the Mercedes GLC 300e’s ability to travel for up to 80 miles (officially) between top-ups makes it the least reliant of all.
That means trips to the fuel pumps could be very rare indeed. Plus, using less petrol means lower official CO2 emissions, which, in turn, means a lower benefit-in-kind tax rating than most other PHEVs (just 5%).
Company car users will pay less to run this GLC than they would for some far less luxurious petrol family cars, and they’ll be getting a much more useful vehicle, because the GLC is not only very comfy but also spacious and practical.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here