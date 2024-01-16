Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best plug-in hybrid for all-electric range

The UK Government’s National Travel Survey (England 2019) determined that the average car trip is just 8.4 miles. Things are unlikely to have changed much since then, and the latest plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) have no trouble tackling that distance in electric mode. The longer the all-electric range, though, the less reliant they are on petrol, and the Mercedes GLC 300e’s ability to travel for up to 80 miles (officially) between top-ups makes it the least reliant of all.

That means trips to the fuel pumps could be very rare indeed. Plus, using less petrol means lower official CO2 emissions, which, in turn, means a lower benefit-in-kind tax rating than most other PHEVs (just 5%).