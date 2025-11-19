Best electric SUVs 2025 – the top 10, plus the ones to avoid

Image 1 of 22

Whether it's because some qualify for the newly announced Government grant, or because there are more than ever to choose from, the market for electric SUVs is positively booming. And running one can make excellent sense if you can charge it up at home or at work, because you can take advantage of the best energy tariffs to make running an electric SUV very cheap.

The best electric SUVs do far more than just offer the promise of low running costs, though. They must also be practical, with room enough for your family and anything they might wish to bring with them, and interiors which will keep everyone comfortable on long trips. And while we're not looking for sports car handling here, the best electric SUVs should also be good to drive, with potent acceleration, decent cornering ability and a ride which will soak up the worst lumps and bumps with ease.

Our expert team of road testers has spent hundreds of hours driving every electric SUV on the market, assessing them over thousands of miles, both back-to-back against key rivals on public roads, and at our private test track. The result of that in-depth testing is the list you see here, where we're revealing Britain's best electric SUVs. Remember, if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can follow the links through to our full reviews to learn more about each model, or see the latest discounts available through our New Car Deals service.

We've also named the electric SUV we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about electric SUV ownership at the bottom of this page.

