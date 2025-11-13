New DS No 7 electric SUV to arrive next year as BMW iX3 rival

On sale 2026 Price from £45,000 (est)

You might have noticed a couple of new DS models entering the market this year, and that’s because the French brand is shaking up its lineup in an attempt to cement it more firmly among other premium names. The latest addition to the range is the second-generation DS No 7 – which you might know better by its old name, the DS 7.

Indeed, part of the DS No 7’s update is a slight name change to bring it in line with the other recently-revealed models in the lineup: the DS No 4 and DS No 8. Unlike the old DS7, the BS No 7 will be available as a fully electric car. While it hasn’t been fully unveiled yet, early sightings show that it will be significantly bigger than the outgoing model and is set to look quite different too.