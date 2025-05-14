New DS No4 revealed: new name and electric power for facelifted SUV
A mid-life facelift to the DS 4 has introduced pure electric power, and it’ll be called the No4 for the first time...
Chanel No5 is a giant in the world of luxury perfumes, and it might have been one of the inspirations behind the newly-facelifted DS 4, which will aim to cement the brand among some of the most luxurious car firms with its new name, the No4.
You might not be familiar with DS, but it was initially introduced as a sub-brand of Citroën, and is now owned by automotive giant Stellantis. The French firm recently announced that it plans to move fully into the luxury sphere, eventually aiming to rival the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
Buyers can choose from three different power setups with the new No4: a 210bhp all-electric version, dubbed E-Tense, a 222bhp plug-in hybrid and a 143bhp mild hybrid. However, if you were intrigued by the DS 4’s old diesel option, you’ll have to look elsewhere, because that engine has been dropped from the lineup.
The all-electric version is powered by a 58.3kWh (usable capacity) battery, which is good for an official 280 miles of range. That’s similar to what the BMW iX2 can manage (between 267 and 283 miles), but the Volvo EC40 can go even further, officially covering between 299 and 375 miles depending on the version you opt for.
Thanks to its new facelift, the No4’s plug-in hybrid setup now offers an upgraded official range of up to 50 miles, compared with the 38 miles of the outgoing model. That’s the same as the Peugeot 408 PHEV, but if you’re in need of more electric range, you’d be better off with a Cupra Formentor PHEV.
The No4’s mild hybrid option has also received some upgrades to its setup. It gets an extra boost in power, with 143bhp instead of the 134bhp of the outgoing model. And thanks to its electric assistance, it can travel for short distances around town without use of its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Alongside those changes, the new No4 also gets a new look, with a wider front grille similar to its stablemate, the recently-revealed No8, as well as a lightbar spanning the width of the bumper. It also gets a more rounded rear end and sharper LED taillights. Each version gets 19in wheels as standard, but if you opt for the PHEV, you can upgrade to 20in wheels.
Inside, a new 10.25in digital instrument screen will sit alongside the existing 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, which comes with ChatGPT integration. There’s also a head-up display, which contains essential information such as speed, driving aids, warning messages and directions from the sat-nav.
There’s also a compatible DS app, which allows you to preheat the battery – if you go for the electric or plug-in hybrid model – so that charging time is optimised in cold weather, a routing system which shows you where to stop to charge up and vehicle-to-load capability, which allows you to charge up other appliances from the battery. Those are only available with the optional Connect Plus Pack, though.
Two trim levels are available: Pallas and Étoile. Entry-level Pallas trim comes with dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and rear lights, heated and folding door mirrors, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and Bluetooth connectivity, among other things.
Stepping up to Étoile will get you powered adjustment for the front seats, tinted rear glass, more driving assist systems and wireless phone charging. There’s also a number of optional packs you can choose from.
In line with its premium positioning, the No4 will be furnished with high-quality fabrics, with leather seats and faux suede Alcantara available as an option on the higher trim level. If you’re a music fan, you might be pleased to know that there’s also an optional 14-speaker sound system.
The mild hybrid No4 gets an unchanged boot size of 430 litres, which decreases to 390 litres on the electric version and 360 litres on the plug-in hybrid. Those aren’t particularly capacious numbers – for reference, the electric iX2 gets 525 litres – but the PHEV outdoes a number of rivals, including the Formentor.
The DS No4 will arrive early next year. No prices have been revealed yet, but we can expect them to start at around £40,000, a slight increase on the current model in line with its upmarket positioning. That means it’ll be pricier than a Formentor and Audi Q3.
