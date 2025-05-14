New DS No4 revealed: new name and electric power for facelifted SUV

The No4’s mild hybrid option has also received some upgrades to its setup. It gets an extra boost in power, with 143bhp instead of the 134bhp of the outgoing model. And thanks to its electric assistance, it can travel for short distances around town without use of its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Thanks to its new facelift, the No4’s plug-in hybrid setup now offers an upgraded official range of up to 50 miles, compared with the 38 miles of the outgoing model. That’s the same as the Peugeot 408 PHEV , but if you’re in need of more electric range, you’d be better off with a Cupra Formentor PHEV .

Alongside those changes, the new No4 also gets a new look, with a wider front grille similar to its stablemate, the recently-revealed No8, as well as a lightbar spanning the width of the bumper. It also gets a more rounded rear end and sharper LED taillights. Each version gets 19in wheels as standard, but if you opt for the PHEV, you can upgrade to 20in wheels.

Inside, a new 10.25in digital instrument screen will sit alongside the existing 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, which comes with ChatGPT integration. There’s also a head-up display, which contains essential information such as speed, driving aids, warning messages and directions from the sat-nav.

There’s also a compatible DS app, which allows you to preheat the battery – if you go for the electric or plug-in hybrid model – so that charging time is optimised in cold weather, a routing system which shows you where to stop to charge up and vehicle-to-load capability, which allows you to charge up other appliances from the battery. Those are only available with the optional Connect Plus Pack, though.